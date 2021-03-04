Menu
Robert T. LOJACONO
LOJACONO - Robert T.
March 1, 2021 at the age of 74; beloved husband of Adele (nee Petrilli) Lojacono; dearest father of Margaux Lojacono, Dana (Rick) Latona and Amanda (Bill) Woch; devoted grandfather of Leighton and Lukas Latona; dear brother of Gary (Cindy) Lojacono and Cathy (late Joe) Fuchs; step-brother of Sheila (Don) Keller; also survived by nieces and nephews. Family and friends are invited to celebrate a Mass of Christian Burial on Saturday, March 6th, at 11:30 AM in St. Christopher RC Church, 2660 Niagara Falls Blvd., Tonawanda, NY. Please assemble at church. Flowers gratefully declined. Share condolences at www.AMIGONE.com


Published by Buffalo News on Mar. 4, 2021.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Mar
6
Mass of Christian Burial
11:30a.m.
St. Christopher Church
2660 Niagara Falls Blvd., Tonawanda, NY
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES
I am so sorry to hear of Bob passing. He was the glue that kept a cadre of NYSDOT guys in touch with each other by organizing lunches and get togethers. My first job working with Bob, I think in the early 70's, was surveying the physical things that had to be maintained along the road side in Cattaraugus County. We counted culverts, guard rail, amount of grass to cut, and much more by driving along every state highway for about two months. I think that Bob was either dating or engaged to Adelle at that time. We got to know each other and worked together at different times during our time at DOT. He was even tempered and a funny guy who was held in high regard by coworkers. He will be greatly missed.
Ted Shaw
March 8, 2021
To say we lost a simply fantastic person is a under statement. working directly with Bob was a pleasure professionally and personally. Bob was a upbeat positive take the high road type of person. When Bob was around there was always laughter and not sadness. I will never forget him and he will be dearly missed. To Adele and the girls my heart and prayers are with you all, Luisa and I send our deepest sympathy. With our love, Jerome/Luisa.
Jerome /Luisa Gasiewicz
March 6, 2021
From the day we met we knew that the both would be in our lives and hearts forever! We truly always had a great time. We will forever miss Bob! Our love and deepest sympathy to you Adele and the girls. With love from the Tripi family.
Al and Joanne Tripi
March 5, 2021
My deepest sorrow and sympathy to the entire Lojacono family. Bob was obviously a great husbànd, father, grandfather, and to me; a great customer and friend. He always treated me with much respect and in many ways, treated me like I was part of his family. May God bless Bob and his entire family by the legacy he left behind.
Tony Cifelli
March 5, 2021
Adele and Girls, I am so very sad to read this. Bob was a loving husband, Dad, and loved his grandchildren. His musical talent was enjoyed by so many. May tour faith, love and support of eachother, and friends, get you thru this and his memory uphold you.
Margie Weber
March 5, 2021
Adele, and Daughters, I am so sad to read this. It is always too soon to part. Bob was a good man, loving husband, father and adored his grandchildren. Imagine you are all numb You will get thru this, with support of friends and family. Bob is perfectly fine and one day you will be together again...my love,
Marjorie L Weber
March 5, 2021
Dear Adele, May the special things about Bob live on inside your heart forever. My deepest sympathy, Diane Macri
Diane Macri
March 5, 2021
Heartbroken at the news of losing Bobby. He was always the life of the family parties back in the day- with a big hearty smile and a laugh. I always looked up to him. My thoughts and prayers and sincere condolences are with Adele, the girls and their families as well as Cathy and Gary. Xoxo
Mary Jo and Gabriella Fiorella
March 4, 2021
Dear Margaux, on behalf of all of us with The McKenzie Institute, please know we carry you in our hearts and extend our deepest sympathy to you and your family.
Stacey Lyon
March 4, 2021
Margaux, I am so sorry for your loss. I will keep you and your family in my prayers.
Laurel Guinther
March 4, 2021
Adele and girls - we are so sorry for you loss. Our thought and prayers are with you during this difficult time.
Rondina & Joe
March 3, 2021
