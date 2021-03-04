LOJACONO - Robert T.
March 1, 2021 at the age of 74; beloved husband of Adele (nee Petrilli) Lojacono; dearest father of Margaux Lojacono, Dana (Rick) Latona and Amanda (Bill) Woch; devoted grandfather of Leighton and Lukas Latona; dear brother of Gary (Cindy) Lojacono and Cathy (late Joe) Fuchs; step-brother of Sheila (Don) Keller; also survived by nieces and nephews. Family and friends are invited to celebrate a Mass of Christian Burial on Saturday, March 6th, at 11:30 AM in St. Christopher RC Church, 2660 Niagara Falls Blvd., Tonawanda, NY. Please assemble at church. Flowers gratefully declined. Share condolences at www.AMIGONE.com
Published by Buffalo News on Mar. 4, 2021.