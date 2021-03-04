I am so sorry to hear of Bob passing. He was the glue that kept a cadre of NYSDOT guys in touch with each other by organizing lunches and get togethers. My first job working with Bob, I think in the early 70's, was surveying the physical things that had to be maintained along the road side in Cattaraugus County. We counted culverts, guard rail, amount of grass to cut, and much more by driving along every state highway for about two months. I think that Bob was either dating or engaged to Adelle at that time. We got to know each other and worked together at different times during our time at DOT. He was even tempered and a funny guy who was held in high regard by coworkers. He will be greatly missed.

Ted Shaw March 8, 2021