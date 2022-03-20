LONSKI - Robert
March 14, 2022, age 73. Beloved husband of Teresa (nee Nowak); dear father of Julie (Lenny) Czyzewski, Jennifer (Steve) Eager, Jessica Lonski, and Theodore (Christin) Lonski; loving grandfather of Seth, Nate, Nash, and Kase. A Mass of Christian Burial will be held at St. Paul's Church, Delaware at Victoria, Kenmore, on Friday, March 25th, at 10 AM. No prior visitation. Bob was an Army veteran. Donations may be made in his name to feralcatfocus.org
Published by Buffalo News on Mar. 20, 2022.