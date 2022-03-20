Menu
Robert LONSKI
LONSKI - Robert
March 14, 2022, age 73. Beloved husband of Teresa (nee Nowak); dear father of Julie (Lenny) Czyzewski, Jennifer (Steve) Eager, Jessica Lonski, and Theodore (Christin) Lonski; loving grandfather of Seth, Nate, Nash, and Kase. A Mass of Christian Burial will be held at St. Paul's Church, Delaware at Victoria, Kenmore, on Friday, March 25th, at 10 AM. No prior visitation. Bob was an Army veteran. Donations may be made in his name to feralcatfocus.org. Please share condolences online at
www.PACERFUNERALHOME.com


Published by Buffalo News on Mar. 20, 2022.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Mar
25
Mass of Christian Burial
10:00a.m.
St. Paul's Church
Delaware at Victoria, Kenmore, NY
