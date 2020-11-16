Armbruster - Robert M.
Age 96, at home in Cowlesville, New York, January 19, 2020. Beloved husband of the late Mary Louise (nee Murrett) Armbruster; loving father of Mary Lee (Raymond J.) Foley, Martin W. (Betty Feyes), Anne M. (late George M.) Cornwell, Robert M., Jr. (Collette J.), Barbara J. (Thomas E.) Craft, Margaret L. (late Donald F.) Molloy, Joan E. (late Kevin J.) Cahill and Eleanor M. (late Charles D. Hudson, Jr. and late John R. Broderick) Hudson; also survived by fifteen grandchildren and thirteen great-grandchildren; predeceased by his parents, Martin and Leona Armbruster; and his brother, Donald N. Armbruster. A sailor died today: Aviation machinist's mate, third class, US Navy. A Mass of Christian Burial with military honors will be held on Saturday, November 21st, at 10 AM, at Sacred Heart Church, Bennington, NY. Please assemble at the church. Online condolences at www.woodfh.com
.
Published by Buffalo News from Nov. 16 to Nov. 20, 2020.