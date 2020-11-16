Menu
Search
Menu
Buffalo News
Buffalo News HomepageObituaries SectionSubmit an Obituary
Find an Obituary
Sympathy Ideas
Grief Support
Robert M. Armbruster
Armbruster - Robert M.
Age 96, at home in Cowlesville, New York, January 19, 2020. Beloved husband of the late Mary Louise (nee Murrett) Armbruster; loving father of Mary Lee (Raymond J.) Foley, Martin W. (Betty Feyes), Anne M. (late George M.) Cornwell, Robert M., Jr. (Collette J.), Barbara J. (Thomas E.) Craft, Margaret L. (late Donald F.) Molloy, Joan E. (late Kevin J.) Cahill and Eleanor M. (late Charles D. Hudson, Jr. and late John R. Broderick) Hudson; also survived by fifteen grandchildren and thirteen great-grandchildren; predeceased by his parents, Martin and Leona Armbruster; and his brother, Donald N. Armbruster. A sailor died today: Aviation machinist's mate, third class, US Navy. A Mass of Christian Burial with military honors will be held on Saturday, November 21st, at 10 AM, at Sacred Heart Church, Bennington, NY. Please assemble at the church. Online condolences at www.woodfh.com


To plant trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published by Buffalo News from Nov. 16 to Nov. 20, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Nov
21
Mass of Christian Burial
10:00a.m.
Sacred Heart Church
, Bennington, New York
Funeral services provided by:
Wood Funeral Home
GUEST BOOK
Add a Message
0 Entries
Be the first to post a memory or condolences.