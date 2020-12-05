DEE - Robert M.
It is with great sadness that the Dee family of Grand Island, announces the passing of their loved one, Robert "Bob" M. Dee, age 77 on December 2, 2020, after a courageous eleven-year battle with Parkinson's Disease. Born in Riverside, NY in 1943, Robert is the son of the late Milton and Marie (Montante). He is also predeceased by his first wife, Suzanne (Lochren) Dee in 1985. Bob graduated from Silver Creek High School in 1961, after which he continued in his education studying at Buffalo State College where he earned both a bachelor's and master's degree in Industrial Arts Education. Bob taught Industrial Arts locally at both North Junior High School and LaSalle Senior High School in Niagara Falls. He also taught Auto Shop at LaSalle Senior High School. Bob, along with his first wife Suzanne, started The Valve Shop in their North Tonawanda garage in 1970, which later became Northeast Machine and Motor Supply, Inc. A master of motors and speed, Bob's love was reflected in his choice of recreation. An avid boater, he won both the 145 Hydro Class at Valleyfield, Quebec, and the New Martinsville Regatta in 1971. Later, Bob could be seen piloting his 'Northeast Express' on the Niagara River. Bob's final river experience was in his 1960 Chris Craft Capri, named the "Beanie" after his wife Ilene. Not limited to the water, Bob obtained an IFR pilot's license after which he purchased a Beechcraft Baron. Bob piloted the Barron locally from the Niagara Falls Airport. Ilene and Bob also piloted their plane to Washington, D.C., Naples, FL, and the Bahamas. Bob was installed as chairman of the Automotive Engine Rebuilders Association (AERA) in 1984. He loved to entertain, hosting many parties. A member of the Buffalo Launch Club, he was the Commodore of the Board in 1994. One of his greatest pleasures was entertaining his family and friends at his riverside home on Grand Island. Bob is survived by his wife Ilene (Stopa); his son Donald (Julie) Dee, daughter Nicole (Gregg) Roesch, stepsons Sebastian Stopa-Chavez, and Sascha (Karen) Stopa-Chavez; his grandchildren, Lucia and Jack Roesch, John (Samantha) Bidell and children, Amy (Isaac) DeRego and children; his siblings, Donna (William) Metzger, Michael (Mary) Dee, Merrily (Dave Winn) Dee; and many nieces and nephews. He will be greatly missed by his two dogs, Ralphie and Mari. Bob mentored many individuals. He was known as an assertive, driven, hard-working Entrepreneur. Giving motivation and a sound work ethic to his followers. A Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated Monday at 11 AM at St. Stephen's Church 2100 Baseline Rd., Grand Island. To those who would like to kindly pay respects a celebration of life will be planned for a future time. In lieu of flowers, donations gratefully accepted at Hospice Buffalo. Share condolences at kaiserfuneral.com
Published by Buffalo News from Dec. 5 to Dec. 6, 2020.