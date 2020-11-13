GERMEROTH - Robert M.
November 10, 2020, age 90, of Williamsville, NY, formerly of Smithtown, NY. Beloved husband of the late Anne (nee Davey) Germeroth; devoted father of Joan (Richard) Ohnmacht, Peter (Cynthia) Germeroth, Elizabeth Germeroth-Hodges and Judith (Philip) Conner; loving grandfather of Eric (Amanda), Emma, Sarah Beth, Robert, Ethan and Charlotte; great-grandfather of James; dear brother of Joan (late William) Timalonis. No prior visitation. Family and friends are invited to attend a Mass of Christian Burial celebrated on Monday at 10:00 AM from Our Lady of Pompeii Church, 129 Laverack Ave., Lancaster. Interment to be held privately. Mr. Germeroth was retired from the Port Authority of New York and New Jersey. In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made in Mr. Germeroth's memory to the Buffalo City Mission, 100 E. Tupper St., Buffalo, NY 14203. Arrangements by AMIGONE FUNERAL HOME, INC. (716) 836-6500. Share condolences at www.AMIGONE.com
To plant trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store
.
Published by Buffalo News on Nov. 13, 2020.