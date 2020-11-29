INGLUT - Robert M.
Of Lackawanna, entered into rest November 25, 2020. Beloved husband of 60 years of Annette M. (nee Lolla) Inglut; devoted father of Cheryl (David) Lancon, Karen (William) Dorsey, Robert Jr. (Paula) Inglut and Thomas Inglut; cherished grand-papa of Rozalyn, Lindsay (Tom), Jeremy, Jason, Rachel, Amber (Rodney), Robert, Matthew and nine great-grandchildren; loving son of the late Matthew and Frances Inglut; dear brother of Daniel (late Carmen), Theresa (Louis), Gerald (late Theresa) and the late Matthew; also survived by nieces, nephews, relatives and friends. No prior visitation. Due to Covid-19 restrictions, private service was held at the convenience of the family. Mr. Inglut served in the US Navy. Robert was an avid woodcarver, he enjoyed his boat, cars, airplanes and was an RV enthusiast and also a retired electrician from the Ford Motor Company. Arrangements by LOMBARDO FUNERAL HOME (Southtowns Chapel). Condolences at www.lombardofuneralhome.com
.
Published by Buffalo News on Nov. 29, 2020.