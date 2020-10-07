MOLNAR - Robert M., Jr.
Age 57, October 5, 2020, of the Town of Tonawanda, NY. Beloved husband of the late Lizette; dear father of Madeline and Bryce; cherished son of Patricia and Robert Molnar, Sr.; dear brother of John (Michele), James (Stella Voce) and Laura (Ted) Manch; loving companion of Patrice Hannotte; also survived by nieces and nephews. Friends may call Thursday, 4-8 PM at the LESTER H. WEDEKINDT FUNERAL HOME, 3290 Delaware Ave. Relatives and friends are invited to attend a Mass of Christian Burial, Friday, at 10:45 at St. John the Baptist Church, 1085 Englewood Ave. Share your condolences online at www.lesterwedekindtfuneralhome.com
To plant trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store
.
Published by Buffalo News on Oct. 7, 2020.