Whelan - Robert M.
Born May 30, 1925 in Buffalo, NY passed away November 4, 2020. Predeceased by his wife, Jean Butler Whelan; parents, Robert and Dorothy Whelan; and sister, Marjory Harmon. Survived by his children, Michael (Michelle), Patricia (James) Fagan, Kathleen Whelan and Anne Whelan; grandchildren, Theresa (John) Kennedy, Colleen (Jeremy) Crouse and Joseph Fagan, Caroline and Julia Whelan; and great-grandchildren, Madeline and Marian Kennedy. After his service in the Army in WWII, Bob married Jean Butler in 1951. Bob had a career in vocational education, later assisting his wife in their antique business. Bob was member of the New Horizons Band, President of the 13th Armored Division Association, a student at the Osher Institute at RIT, and an avid writer. Bob's Memorial Mass will be held at St. Louis Church in Pittsford, Friday, November 20 at 1 pm. Face coverings and social distancing practices are required. If you would like to attend virtually, a livestream of Bob's funeral Mass will be available at https://stlouischurch.org/live
. A video archive of the funeral will be available the following day at www.facebook.com/stlouischurchpittsford/videos
. His Memorial Service will be held at a date to be announced. Donations may be made to OSHER at RIT, RIT Office of Development, PO Box 92765, Rochester, NY 14692. For more information, please visit us online at www.JenningsNultonMattleFH.com
Published by Buffalo News on Nov. 15, 2020.