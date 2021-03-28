Malayny - Robert S.
March 23, 2021 of Hamburg, NY. Beloved husband of the late Rosemarie
(nee Cultrara) Malayny; devoted father of Susan (David) Suleski, Kathleen (Timothy) Meyer, Elaine (Anthony) Merk, and late Kelly (late Jeffrey) Sanders; cherished grandfather of Rose Marie, Sara, Jackson, Rachel, Luke, Autumn, Skylar, Blaise, and Slade; loving brother of Irene (Andrew) Goralski and late Richard (late Marianne) Malayny; also survived by nieces and nephews. Friends received on Tuesday, from 4 - 8 PM, at LAKESIDE MEMORIAL FUNERAL HOME, INC., 4199 Lake Shore Rd. (corner Camp Rd. & Rte. 5), Hamburg, NY, 716-627-2919. A Mass of Christian Burial will be held Wednesday, 9:30 AM, at St. Mary of the Lake Church. Please assemble at Church. In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to St. Mary of the Lake Church. Please leave online donations and condolences at www.LakesideFuneralHome.com
.
Published by Buffalo News on Mar. 28, 2021.