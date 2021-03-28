Menu
Robert S. Malayny
FUNERAL HOME
Lakeside Memorial Funeral Home, Inc.
4199 Lakeshore Road
Hamburg, NY
Malayny - Robert S.
March 23, 2021 of Hamburg, NY. Beloved husband of the late Rosemarie
(nee Cultrara) Malayny; devoted father of Susan (David) Suleski, Kathleen (Timothy) Meyer, Elaine (Anthony) Merk, and late Kelly (late Jeffrey) Sanders; cherished grandfather of Rose Marie, Sara, Jackson, Rachel, Luke, Autumn, Skylar, Blaise, and Slade; loving brother of Irene (Andrew) Goralski and late Richard (late Marianne) Malayny; also survived by nieces and nephews. Friends received on Tuesday, from 4 - 8 PM, at LAKESIDE MEMORIAL FUNERAL HOME, INC., 4199 Lake Shore Rd. (corner Camp Rd. & Rte. 5), Hamburg, NY, 716-627-2919. A Mass of Christian Burial will be held Wednesday, 9:30 AM, at St. Mary of the Lake Church. Please assemble at Church. In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to St. Mary of the Lake Church. Please leave online donations and condolences at www.LakesideFuneralHome.com.


Published by Buffalo News on Mar. 28, 2021.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Mar
30
Visitation
4:00p.m. - 8:00p.m.
Lakeside Memorial Funeral Home, Inc. - Hamburg, NY
4199 Lake Shore Road, Hamburg, NY
Mar
31
Mass of Christian Burial
9:30a.m.
St. Mary of the Lake Church
4737 Lake Shore Rd., Hamburg, NY
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES
Condolences to the family. Bob was a great man, great friends of the family. Will be sadly missed RIP Bob.
Carmen Fraccica
April 2, 2021
Will miss my chats with brother Bob at the KofC!
Connell Quinn
March 29, 2021
Bob was always a friendly face and an all around good guy. It was a pleasure to know him, and he will be missed. Our condolences to the family, and may he now rest in peace.
Bobbie and Paul
March 28, 2021
Sorry for his family's loss. He was a nice guy and will be sorely missed. May the Lord guide him home.
Warren Joseph KofC
March 28, 2021
