MARQUART - Robert "Rube"
March 4, 2021. Beloved husband for 65 years to Jean Marquart; loving father of Deborah (Peter) Reinhardt, Jeffrey (Lori) Marquart, Keith (Kelly) Marquart, Lynne (Donald) Hoelscher, Laurie (George) Neenos, Gary (Hope) Marquart, Cheryl (Michael) Cooper, Gail (Thomas) Kubiniec and Pamela (Kenneth) O'Neill; brother of Walter Marquart, Norma Danio, and the late Albert and LeRoy Marquart; also survived by 22 grandchildren and nine great-grandchildren. A private service will be held by the family. Donations may be made to Hospice Foundation of WNY. Arrangements by MESNEKOFF FUNERAL HOME. Please share condolences at www.mesnekoff.com
Published by Buffalo News on Mar. 7, 2021.