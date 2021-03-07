Menu
Robert "Rube" MARQUART
MARQUART - Robert "Rube"
March 4, 2021. Beloved husband for 65 years to Jean Marquart; loving father of Deborah (Peter) Reinhardt, Jeffrey (Lori) Marquart, Keith (Kelly) Marquart, Lynne (Donald) Hoelscher, Laurie (George) Neenos, Gary (Hope) Marquart, Cheryl (Michael) Cooper, Gail (Thomas) Kubiniec and Pamela (Kenneth) O'Neill; brother of Walter Marquart, Norma Danio, and the late Albert and LeRoy Marquart; also survived by 22 grandchildren and nine great-grandchildren. A private service will be held by the family. Donations may be made to Hospice Foundation of WNY. Arrangements by MESNEKOFF FUNERAL HOME. Please share condolences at www.mesnekoff.com


Published by Buffalo News on Mar. 7, 2021.
My condolences to Marquart family...you´re in our prayers at this difficult time
Michael marabella
March 14, 2021
So sorry that you have lost your beloved Dad, Grandpa and friend. May he rest in peace.
Carol Kresman Matzell
March 11, 2021
Lynne and family, my thoughts and prayers to you all
Mary Jo Suffoletta
March 8, 2021
LIFE TIME FRIENDS WITH RUBE & Jean Rube was in our wedding party .also other good times over these many years.even when miles apart.Rube & Jean will always be in. Our hearts and good time memories from HS years and beyond
RON & June Evans
March 7, 2021
I always had fun with uncle Bob, will miss the times when you would call our home, I'd answer and you'd say "hey Babe"......Lots of people loving you and missing you today. RIP
Lisa Marquart
March 7, 2021
My beloved brother, I shall remember days of old, our family was a tight knit loving family, there were five of us now only two remain: sister Norma and me, your burial plot in Arcia Cemetery will rest near Mother and Dad, Rest in peace in the arms of our Heavenly FATHER "JEHOVAH" and await the resurrection
walter marquart
March 7, 2021
