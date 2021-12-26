Menu
Robert E. MAYER
MAYER - Robert E.
December 21, 2021 following a lifelong battle with bipolar disorder and complications of COVID-19. Beloved husband of Deborah M. (Butterman)Mayer; loving father of Elizabeth R. Mayer (Julie Bartholomew); brother of Paul (Terry), Patricia (Chester) Ball, Michael (Wendy) Mayer; also survived by brother and sister-in-laws, a caring uncle, godfather and cousin to many. No prior visitation. A Celebration of Bob's Life will be scheduled at a later date. Bob was a graduate of the class of 1968, Lackawanna Senior high school. Proud 1972 graduate of the University of Buffalo, former employee of Bethlehem Steel, retired employee as a mechanical engineer for the state of New York for 32 years. He was an amateur golfer, fan of professional golf, auto racing and an avid fan of the Buffalo Bills. If desired, donations in Bob's name may be made to NAMI of Buffalo or Erie County SPCA. Online condolences may be offered at www.denglerrobertspernafuneral.com


Published by Buffalo News on Dec. 26, 2021.
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES
Betsy and Julie, Mrs. Mayer, and the whole Mayer family, we are so sorry for your loss and your family will be in our hearts and in our thoughts during your time of grief.
Leo and Katie Eberenz
December 27, 2021
Dear Paul and family, So sorry to learn of Bob's passing. Sending heartfelt sympathy and love to you and family. God bless and prayers for the Mayer family.
John McDonnell
Friend
December 27, 2021
Rob, you are missed and loved. RIP. Deb, Betsy & Julie, Paul & Terry, Pats & Chet, Mike & Wendy, may God comfort you at this most difficult time. Much love always.
mary ann cabot
Family
December 26, 2021
