MAYER - Robert E.
December 21, 2021 following a lifelong battle with bipolar disorder and complications of COVID-19. Beloved husband of Deborah M. (Butterman)Mayer; loving father of Elizabeth R. Mayer (Julie Bartholomew); brother of Paul (Terry), Patricia (Chester) Ball, Michael (Wendy) Mayer; also survived by brother and sister-in-laws, a caring uncle, godfather and cousin to many. No prior visitation. A Celebration of Bob's Life will be scheduled at a later date. Bob was a graduate of the class of 1968, Lackawanna Senior high school. Proud 1972 graduate of the University of Buffalo, former employee of Bethlehem Steel, retired employee as a mechanical engineer for the state of New York for 32 years. He was an amateur golfer, fan of professional golf, auto racing and an avid fan of the Buffalo Bills. If desired, donations in Bob's name may be made to NAMI of Buffalo or Erie County SPCA. Online condolences may be offered at www.denglerrobertspernafuneral.com
Published by Buffalo News on Dec. 26, 2021.