Menu
Search by Name
Menu
Buffalo News
Buffalo News Homepage
Obituaries Section
Submit an Obituary
Find an Obituary
Sympathy Ideas
Grief Support
Search by Name
Robert M. McALLISTER
1930 - 2021
BORN
1930
DIED
2021
McALLISTER - Robert M.
July 2, 2021, at age 90, beloved husband of Marian J. (nee Purdy) McAllister; dear father of Kimberle (Edwin) Hoff, Brent (Donna) McAllister and Mark (Karen) McAllister; loving grandfather of Timothy McAllister, Kaitlyn McAllister, Rebecca (Stephen) Storozuk and Matthew Hoff; brother of Cynthia (Martin) French and the late William McAllister and Racene Gilbert; also survived by nieces and nephews. There will be no prior visitation. A Memorial Service will be held Sunday, September 19th, at 12:15 PM at Clarence United Methodist Church, 10205 Griener Rd., Clarence. Family and friends invited. Service can also be viewed via livestream at the church's website, www.clarencechurch.com. In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made in Robert's memory to Clarence United Methodist Church or York Central School Athletic Department c/o Robert McAllister Scholarship Fund, 2578 Genesee St., Retsof, NY 14539. Please visit Robert's Tribute Page to share memories and condolences online at www.AMIGONE.com


Published by Buffalo News on Jul. 4, 2021.
34465541-95D0-45B0-BEEB-B9E0361A315A
To plant trees in memory, please visit the Sympathy Store.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Sep
19
Memorial service
12:15p.m.
Clarence United Methodist Church
10205 Griener Rd., Clarence, NY
MAKE A DONATION
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES
Add a Message
Not sure what to say?
5 Entries
Dear Marian, We are so sorry that we couldn't make the Memorial service for Bob over the weekend. We have so many good memories from softball over the years. He was a special man and I know what a loss it is for you and the whole community! Our deepest sympathy! Ken and Diane Adams
Ken and Diane Adams
Family
September 23, 2021
My condolences to the Mcallister family. I had the privilege of being coached by Bob at ACHS from 1977-1980. Some of the best years of my life.
George Dengler
July 6, 2021
Coach Mac was not only a great soccer coach with a great record he was also a man of great principle. He was a tremendous role model for the thousands of students he had at Amherst High School. He will truly be missed. R.I. P Coach
Duke McGuire
School
July 5, 2021
"Mac" was a great coach and mentor. Thanks to him, my love affair with "the beautiful game" (soccer) has endured for 55 years. To be sure, he was a taskmaster, but a fairer coach I've never met. I look forward to meeting him again on the Celestial Pitch. RIP.
BRUCE MITCHELL
School
July 4, 2021
Mac was the greatest coach a young boy could have. I was privileged to play soccer for him and enjoyed learning the art of gymnastics from him. He will be missed. My condolences to his family.
Richard Sickler class of 63
School
July 4, 2021
Showing 1 - 5 of 5 results