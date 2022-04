McALLISTER - Robert M.July 2, 2021, at age 90, beloved husband of Marian J. (nee Purdy) McAllister; dear father of Kimberle (Edwin) Hoff, Brent (Donna) McAllister and Mark (Karen) McAllister; loving grandfather of Timothy McAllister, Kaitlyn McAllister, Rebecca (Stephen) Storozuk and Matthew Hoff; brother of Cynthia (Martin) French and the late William McAllister and Racene Gilbert; also survived by nieces and nephews. There will be no prior visitation. A Memorial Service will be held Sunday, September 19th, at 12:15 PM at Clarence United Methodist Church, 10205 Griener Rd., Clarence. Family and friends invited. Service can also be viewed via livestream at the church's website, www.clarencechurch.com . In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made in Robert's memory to Clarence United Methodist Church or York Central School Athletic Department c/o Robert McAllister Scholarship Fund, 2578 Genesee St., Retsof, NY 14539. Please visit Robert's Tribute Page to share memories and condolences online at www.AMIGONE.com