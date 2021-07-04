McALLISTER - Robert M.
July 2, 2021, at age 90, beloved husband of Marian J. (nee Purdy) McAllister; dear father of Kimberle (Edwin) Hoff, Brent (Donna) McAllister and Mark (Karen) McAllister; loving grandfather of Timothy McAllister, Kaitlyn McAllister, Rebecca (Stephen) Storozuk and Matthew Hoff; brother of Cynthia (Martin) French and the late William McAllister and Racene Gilbert; also survived by nieces and nephews. There will be no prior visitation. A Memorial Service will be held Sunday, September 19th, at 12:15 PM at Clarence United Methodist Church, 10205 Griener Rd., Clarence. Family and friends invited. Service can also be viewed via livestream at the church's website, www.clarencechurch.com
. In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made in Robert's memory to Clarence United Methodist Church or York Central School Athletic Department c/o Robert McAllister Scholarship Fund, 2578 Genesee St., Retsof, NY 14539. Please visit Robert's Tribute Page to share memories and condolences online at www.AMIGONE.com
Published by Buffalo News on Jul. 4, 2021.