McILREATH - Robert J.
Of Springville, NY, March 25, 2021. Beloved husband of the late Debra E. (Bryce) McIlreath; dearest father of Melissa A. (Michael) Smith, Nicole K. McIlreath, Robert B. (Elizabeth) McIlreath and Corrine M. McIlreath; grandfather of Kellen, Olivia and Lucy. No prior visitation. A Celebration of Life Service will be held at the convenience of the family. Arrangements by: ERIE COUNTY CREMATION SERVICE, 824-6435. Please share your condolences at: www.eriecountycremationservice.com
Published by Buffalo News on Mar. 28, 2021.