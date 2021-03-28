Menu
Robert J. McILREATH
McILREATH - Robert J.
Of Springville, NY, March 25, 2021. Beloved husband of the late Debra E. (Bryce) McIlreath; dearest father of Melissa A. (Michael) Smith, Nicole K. McIlreath, Robert B. (Elizabeth) McIlreath and Corrine M. McIlreath; grandfather of Kellen, Olivia and Lucy. No prior visitation. A Celebration of Life Service will be held at the convenience of the family. Arrangements by: ERIE COUNTY CREMATION SERVICE, 824-6435. Please share your condolences at: www.eriecountycremationservice.com


Published by Buffalo News on Mar. 28, 2021.
Rest In Peace My Friend
Joe Fortin
March 30, 2021
Bob, you finally took the last train out. Rest easy buddy. We had a lot of laughs, and good times while traveling for work. You always managed to impress me with your skills on the crane repairs. I'll miss ya. Till we meet again..
Vince Vito
March 29, 2021
I'll miss all those conversations we used to have while you were underneath a truck with duct tape and a box of Band-Aids, doing whatever it took to keep it running. I learned a lot of philosophical and life lessons in those conversations. I'll miss you old man.
Greg Hansen
March 28, 2021
Bob, you will be missed by all. Your skills were unmatched; your ingenuity admired but most of all, your warm & accepting spirit was unparalleled. Goodby friend.
Joe Jakubik
March 28, 2021
