MEISTER - Robert J.
March 20, 2022, beloved husband of the late Barbara (Lundmark); dear father of Kenneth (Robin), Mary Elizabeth "Beth" (Joseph Genier) Meister, Jacqueline (Kenneth) Lewandowski and Julie Ann (Glenn) Gwizdowski; loving grandfather of Adam Meister, Kira and Casey Lynn Armstrong, Samantha, Nicholas and Katelyn Gwizdowski; great-grandfather of Dwane Armstrong, Aubrey Meister; son of the late Julius and Barbara (nee Krakomperger); brother of Ronald (Nina) and Richard (Linda) Meister; also survived by nieces and nephews. Visitation at the JAMES E. GRACE FUNERAL HOME, INC., 335 Ontario St. on Wednesday 3-7 PM. A Mass of Christian Burial will be held Thursday at 10:30 AM, in St. Jude the Apostle Church, 800 Niagara Falls Blvd., North Tonawanda. Bob was a retired Buffalo mail carrier. In lieu of flowers, memorials to St. Jude Children's Research Hospital
, 501 St. Jude Place, Memphis, TN 38105.
Published by Buffalo News from Mar. 21 to Mar. 22, 2022.