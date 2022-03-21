Menu
Robert J. MEISTER
UPCOMING SERVICE
Visitation
Mar, 23 2022
3:00p.m. - 7:00p.m.
MEISTER - Robert J.
March 20, 2022, beloved husband of the late Barbara (Lundmark); dear father of Kenneth (Robin), Mary Elizabeth "Beth" (Joseph Genier) Meister, Jacqueline (Kenneth) Lewandowski and Julie Ann (Glenn) Gwizdowski; loving grandfather of Adam Meister, Kira and Casey Lynn Armstrong, Samantha, Nicholas and Katelyn Gwizdowski; great-grandfather of Dwane Armstrong, Aubrey Meister; son of the late Julius and Barbara (nee Krakomperger); brother of Ronald (Nina) and Richard (Linda) Meister; also survived by nieces and nephews. Visitation at the JAMES E. GRACE FUNERAL HOME, INC., 335 Ontario St. on Wednesday 3-7 PM. A Mass of Christian Burial will be held Thursday at 10:30 AM, in St. Jude the Apostle Church, 800 Niagara Falls Blvd., North Tonawanda. Bob was a retired Buffalo mail carrier. In lieu of flowers, memorials to St. Jude Children's Research Hospital, 501 St. Jude Place, Memphis, TN 38105.


Published by Buffalo News from Mar. 21 to Mar. 22, 2022.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Mar
23
Visitation
3:00p.m. - 7:00p.m.
Mar
24
Mass of Christian Burial
10:30a.m.
St. Jude the Apostle Church
800 Niagara Falls Blvd, North Tonawanda, NY
Sorry for your loss. Bob was such a great fried to my parents for many years.
Barry Skoney
Friend
March 22, 2022
Beth, So sorry for your loss. Sending thoughts and prayers to you and your family. May you dad RIP. He is at peace now and in a better place .
Sophia Gawron
Other
March 22, 2022
We always enjoyed our visits with Bob! He always had a fun story to share, so good natured and kind. It is 5 o'clock in heaven now! Cheers to you and Barbara! Deepest sympathy to all of Bob's family, your dad was very loved!
Lynn & Dave Olkowski
Friend
March 21, 2022
Gwiz my prayers are with you and your family. Your Dad was so loved by you. God Bless you all.
Shirley Franz
March 21, 2022
Don and Dar Alessi
March 21, 2022
Jackie & Kenny, so sorry for your loss. My thoughts and prayers are with you and your family.
Kathleen Goff
Friend
March 21, 2022
Though Dad Meister and all these family names... well have never met but so many stories from my sweet friend Beth! Yes we are orphans as you say... but keep those memories alive in conversation with your loved ones! My deepest condolences to all! Blessings!
Sharon Occhiuto
March 21, 2022
