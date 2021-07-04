Menu
Robert T. "Bob" MIELCAREK
MIELCAREK - Robert T. "Bob"
Of Lackawanna, entered into rest June 28, 2021. Beloved husband of Linda M. (nee LaChance) Mielcarek. Devoted father of Jesse James T. Mielcarek and the late Jacob R. Mielcarek. Cherished grandfather of Starla Kropczynski. Loving son of the late Leon and Adeline Mielcarek. Dear brother of Theresa Krull, Anna (late Alesi) Damiani, Roxanne (Steve) Luczkowiak, Deborah (Jason) Monkelbaan, Rosemary (Joe) Matalone and Jeannette (Rick) Cordero; also survived by nieces and nephews. Relatives and friends may visit the LOMBARDO FUNERAL HOME (Southtowns Chapel), 3060 Abbott Rd., near Lake Ave., on Thursday (July 8) from 2-7 PM. A Funeral Service will be held at 6:30 PM. If desired, donations may be made in Bob's name to Hospice Foundation. Condolences shared online at www.lombardofuneralhome.com


Published by Buffalo News on Jul. 4, 2021.
