Dr. Robert A. MILCH
FUNERAL HOME
Mesnekoff Funeral Home, Inc.
8630 Transit Road
East Amherst, NY
MILCH - Dr. Robert A.
June 4, 2021. Beloved husband of Linda Milch; loving father of Melissa (Carl Graetz) Milch, Jessica (Bradley) Taylor, Heidi Milch and Michael (Dr. Charlotte) Milch; brother of David (Rita) Milch; devoted grandfather of Caitlin, Cara, Sophie, Will, Ari, Hannah, Emmett and April. A Memorial Service will be held Sunday, 1 PM at the Hospice Education Center, 225 Como Park Blvd., Cheektowaga, 14227. Masks will be required. Memorials may be made to the Dr. Robert and Linda Milch Education Fund c/o Hospice Buffalo. Share condolences and view the link for livestream at mesnekoff.com. Shiva will be held Sunday and Monday, 7-9 PM at Melissa and Carl's residence. Arrangements by MESNEKOFF FUNERAL HOME.


Published by Buffalo News from Jun. 5 to Jun. 6, 2021.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Jun
6
Memorial service
1:00p.m.
Hospice Education Center
225 Como Park Blvd., Cheektowaga, NY
Jun
6
Shiva
7:00p.m. - 9:00p.m.
Melissa and Carl's residence
NY
Jun
7
Shiva
7:00p.m. - 9:00p.m.
Melissa and Carl's residence
NY
Funeral services provided by:
Mesnekoff Funeral Home, Inc.
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES
Dr. Milch was my surgeon in a procedure that was very scary for me. His kindness, compassion, humor and gentleness was very reassuring. When I think back on the experience, it is Dr. Milch´s character and expertise that make the entire situation memorable, not the fear! I will always remember the details of our interactions and be full of gratitude. May he rest in peace, knowing the world is a much better place due to his presence and contributions.
Kathy Gielow
Other
March 3, 2022
So sad to hear of Dr. Robert Milch's untimely passing. I was a resident in General Surgery at the Buffalo General Hospital during the mid 80's and and got to know him well. He was my mentor, a great surgeon and above all, a kind physician. During this period of some change in the Dept. of Surgery at Buffalo General Hospital, he remained a steadfast supporter and friend. My deepest condolences to his family.
Robert Anooshian MD
August 17, 2021
I was deeply saddened to learn this week that Bob had died. He was a wonderful person whom I first met when we had lunch and then went to meet with the Editorial Board of the Buffalo News on the Medical Aid in Dying Act, in 2015. They later published a supportive editorial. I was then the Executive Director of End of Life Choices New York. After that I saw Bob in Albany and we occasionally communicated. The last time was several weeks ago after I learned of his prognosis. Although we are the same age, Bob reminded me of my father, as they were both incredible doctors, extremely compassionate, who earned their undergraduate and medical degrees at Buffalo and gave up their then careers in medicine to do more good for patients (my father as medical director of the Jewish Home in Rochester). I will greatly miss Bob. Please accept my sincere condolences.
David Leven
Work
June 12, 2021
I am a part of the Batavia Wortzman branch of the family. Our whole family loved Aunt Mike. I went to sleep away Camp Paradox with Bobby and David when I was 9 and 10. Bobby was a great cousin to be with at camp. With love to your whole family and sadness for your loss.
Chuck - and Zara - Brenner
Family
June 11, 2021
Please accept my deepest sympathies for your tremendous loss. I was privileged to work with Dr. Milch early in my nursing career at Hospice Buffalo. I will always remember his patience, kindness and willingness to teach. He wanted the best out of the staff because the patients and families deserved that. His legacy will certainly live on. Bless you all. I will keep your family in my prayers.
Nancy Lewandowski
June 10, 2021
My sincere condolences to the Milch family, I had the pleasure of working with Dr. Milch and experiencing his expertise through out his career and mine at BGH. He was an outstanding surgeon, and an exceptional teacher and mentor to many! The world has lost an extraordinary compassionate person. RIP Dear Sir
Shirley Green
Work
June 9, 2021
Heidi-I am so sorry to hear about your Dad. What a wonderful man- such a loss for your family and to our community.
Jill Lang Jacobs
Other
June 7, 2021
I had the honor of meeting and working , briefly, with Dr. Milch. What a beautiful soul and compassionate physician. Inspiring man, and a great loss.
Kym Cannizzaro
Work
June 7, 2021
rita and David
June 6, 2021
I met dr milch during my residency at buffalo general. He helped solidify my interest in palliative medicine which continues today.
Spencer gorsline md
Work
June 6, 2021
Dear Linda, There are some people you meet in this life who you know instantly are very special. Bob was one of those people in my life. As his medical school classmate, I always looked up to him to set the standard of excellence as a person and physician. He always met or exceeded expectations. In addition, his smile could warm the world. I last saw him at our 50th reunion 3 years ago. For me, it was the highlight of that wonderful event. Only thing missing was you! From the bottom of my heart, my wish for you and your family is that the treasure trove of wonderful memories you created together sustains you through through this period of grieving. I wish you peace and comfort in knowing that his was an exceptional life well lived and benefitting so many people he touched. With deepest respect from Suzanne and me, Paul Schulman
Paul and Suzanne Schulman
School
June 6, 2021
I had the privilege of interacting with Dr Milch in my days in Medical Records at Buffalo General 1980´s -1990´s. Very kind, caring, compassionate man. My sympathies to his family and friends.
Kim Gerevics
Work
June 6, 2021
Our deepest sympathy to the wonderful Milch family upon the loss of their patriarch, Bobby. He was such a kind, compassionate, brilliant doctor, such a loving husband, father and grandfather. May God, in his infinite wisdom and mercy, help comfort the entire Milch family. May you and the entire extended family continue to live the lives he wished for you, lives of goodness and service to humanity. Dr. Milch was a wonderful role model and an honor to his faith and his family and our community. We feel honored to have known him and were so touched by the beautiful service we watched at Hospice and plan to make a donation to Hospice in his honor. Hamokom yenachem eschem...may you be comforted knowing he lives on in you and in the many lives he touched.
Michael and Fran Paskowitz
Friend
June 6, 2021
My Condolences to your family. He was so very helpful to my family.
Judith Stecker Kugel
Friend
June 6, 2021
Our family´s relationship with Bob goes all the way back to Bennett High School where he and my brother were good friends. Later, Bob and Linda and my family became neighbors and began carpooling together for religious school for our youngest children (both named Michael). Years later, while still living in the same neighborhood, Bob oversaw my mother´s care in Hospice at BGH when she had a terminal illness. We, like thousands of other families, were the beneficiaries of Bob´s unique brand of compassion and caring, not just while my mother was ill, but also after her death. It was not unusual for Bob to just stop by to see how we were all doing. Our community has lost a giant, but we are all so much better for having known and loved Bob Milch. Our heartfelt condolences to Linda, and their children and grandchildren. May Bob´s memory be a blessing to them and to us all.
Carole Wolkind Weingarten
Friend
June 6, 2021
The very epitome of what makes a wonderful human being ... so sorry Linda ... you his tower of strength of course
David & Diana Nathan
Other
June 6, 2021
His civility, grace and gentle kindness made people feel so much better whenever they saw Bobby. He and I shared the Walter Mitty enjoyments of a literary group together, and his story of a diamond gift from his uncle at the time of his and Linda´s engagement was a classic and makes me laugh in remembering him. My love to Linda, his children, spouses and grandchildren and to my dear high school and college friend, David. What an example of heart and class Bob was. The world sorely needs more people like Bob Milch.
Jack Walsh
Friend
June 6, 2021
Dr. Bob was the finest and most compassionate physician I have ever known! His absence and contributions will not forgotten for a long time. It was one of my greatest privileges to know him, study with him, and work with him! RIP!
Jonathan and Theresa Reynhout
Work
June 6, 2021
My father was an early Hospice patient in 1979 when Hospice was just getting started in Buffalo. Dr. Milch was in and out of my mother's house for many weeks overseeing my father's end of life care. When I had occasion to talk to Bob recently over 40 years later, he remembered my family and every detail about my father. His compassion and kindness will be sorely missed. My heart goes out to his family.
Sheila Shapiro
June 6, 2021
Deepest sympathies and condolences
Sanford Mahr
June 6, 2021
Dr Milch was Chief Surgery Resident during my internship at Buffalo General Hospital 1972-73. He was an outstanding surgeon, and an exceptional teacher and mentor to all six interns in his charge, and was deeply admired by patients, nurses and staff in general. He was, indeed, a healer of the highest order. I deeply regret not being able to attend tomorrow´s service. Sincere condolences to his wife Linda and family. May he Rest In Peace. Norman Lewin MD
A Norman Lewin MD
Work
June 5, 2021
To the Milch family, Knowing Bob and the Milch family for over 60 years, a sense of awe and profound love and respect is now tempered with sadness. My brother Hanley and Bob were close friends and classmates starting in high school. Our parents and Bob's parents were friends. Bob and Hanley were college roommates at Cornell, classmates in medical school, colleagues in surgical residencies at Buffalo General, and close personal friends throughout their lives. Bob's dad, Elmer, a most highly regarded surgeon in Buffalo, was Hanley's mentor, and an inspirational source of providing outstanding patient care. Bob carried on in the family tradition, first as a surgeon, then recognizing the gaping shortage in palliative care in Buffalo. Starting hospice in Buffalo, Bob demonstrated his strong conviction to reduce suffering for the terminally ill. Beyond his retirement until this very year, Bob has fought aggressively for this agenda. Bob was a giant among men. He will be greatly missed. Our sincere condolences to the Milch family. Larry Horwitz and the Horwitz family
Larry Horwitz
Friend
June 5, 2021
To Mrs Milch, children and family, I cannot express myself as to how grateful I am for Dr. Milch. I was an employee of the company he leased his vehicle from and was in charge of his maintenance. When my mother was very ill and in her last days. It was Dr. Milch who made sure she was treated with dignity at Buffalo General Hospice care. I was forever impacted by his kindness and compassion for the sick. God speed dear man !
Deborah VanValkenburg
Work
June 5, 2021
Bob was my dear friend and colleague. He shaped the course of my medical career. I pursued palliative care and shared his passion. Early on he told me, "when I started to practice palliative medicine, I realized that this was why I became a doctor." Rest in peace my friend.
Jack Freer
Friend
June 5, 2021
I knew him when I worked at bgh for years and he did minor surgery on my back. He always had a smile for you and cared about you. My heart goes out to the family at this time of loss to a wonderful doctor.
Katherine Farkas
Work
June 5, 2021
Dr. Milch was a beautiful soul He will always hold a special place in my heart for the kindness and compassion he shared with my mom when she was dying in 1997 and our family. When my mom died at 6 in the morning Dr Milch was there very soon afterward to talk to my family. He was a beautiful soul. My sincere sympathy to his wife children and all family. I hold you all in my heart. Kind Regards Karen Battaglia
Karen Battaglia
Other
June 5, 2021
Dr Milch was a mentor and inspiration to many of WNY doctors. His was a life with meaning.
Thomas Rosenthal MD
Work
June 5, 2021
My Deepest Condolences to the Milch,family! Dr.Milch,was my surgeon for my very first surgery.He was God sent,assured me that things will be fine,and had a caring attitude which i appreciated,as I just had a newborn at home! May he rest in peace! For we all lost the Most Wonderful Doctor! R.I.P.
Dian Cieslik
Other
June 5, 2021
I am saddened by his passing. He was a good surgeon and a great colleague. My condolences to his wife and family. May his memory be a blessing.
James Hassett
Work
June 5, 2021
I am so shocked and saddened to hear of the passing of Dr. Bob. He was there for everyone, an amazing, caring, compassionate man who worked hard so that others wouldn't have to suffer at the end of life. I had the pleasure of visiting a legislator with him last year towards this goal. He always made himself so available to all who needed him. Deep condolences to the family, and may his memory be a blessing always.
Debbie Stern
Other
June 5, 2021
We met Dr Milch in the early 80s. We were a young newly married couple. My husband had a very serious condition and Dr Donald Miller sent us across the hall to meet Dr Milch. We didn't need time to talk at home, Dr Milch was so patient and understanding, we knew we were making the right decision. He performed the surgery and we never looked back. He saved his life, in my opinion. Even now, his name comes up and we remember him fondly. RIP Dr Milch. We know you will be missed.
Gene and Patty Wilczak
Other
June 5, 2021
One of the best individuals I ever had the pleasure to know and work with. Rest In Peace Doc, or Bob that you said to call him, but you will always be known to me as the guy I called Doc!
Joe Farrauto
Work
June 5, 2021
I was fortunate enough to have interacted with dr Robert Milch at BGH whilst doing residency in Anesthesiology. He embodied compassion, understanding and integrity and was a role model. A very sad loss!
Farida Barodawala
Work
June 5, 2021
Condolences to the family. I had the pleasure of working with Dr Milch many moons ago. He was an amazing man. I worked at Hospice and he taught me a great deal and to this day I continue to share what I learned from him regarding end of life care. He truly was a pioneer in WNY with that amazing unit. Rest in peace.
Endrea Whitbeck
Work
June 5, 2021
It is with a heavy heart I offer condolences to Linda and the family I worked with Bobby at BMG and he was my surgeon when I had breast cancer Such a kind soul!!!
Barbara Brand
June 5, 2021
A true tragedy. Bob taught me so much including pain management and overall patient care. An outstanding physician and the most compassionate man I have ever met. A loss for our community. My most sincere condolences to the family and to all who had the honor to know him. Rest In Peace, my friend
David Davidson
Friend
June 5, 2021
Whether as a surgeon at Buffalo General or as a Hospice physician Dr. Milch was a pleasure to know and interact with. Always "humble and kind."
James Pope
Work
June 5, 2021
I read this news with a heavy heart. Bob was not only a great physician but a wonderful person with a heart as big as all outdoors and the most caring individual that I had the pleasure of knowing and the privilege of working with.
Owen Bossman, MD
Friend
June 5, 2021
Bob was a very special person. He will be missed by all.
Ralph Halpern
June 5, 2021
Linda and Family: So saddened by the news. Bob left quite a legacy that I´m sure will continue on through your efforts and energy. Much love, Mark
Mark Friedman
June 5, 2021
I have worked with Dr. Robert Milch at Buffalo general during the seventies till he left to go to the VA. He was a very caring man put his patients first, and he was there for my mother and sister who both were his patients in hospice. Sorry for your loss Linda and family.
Linda Henderson
Work
June 5, 2021
Remembering your family with love at this difficult and heartbreaking time.
Lynne Lambert
Friend
June 5, 2021
Dear Linda and family. We are so saddened to learn that Bob has passed. It is an honor to have known him.
Barbara & Errol Daniels
June 5, 2021
Linda and family - so sorry to hear about Bob's passing. Thoughts and prayers are with you.
Andy Mesches
June 5, 2021
