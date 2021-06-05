MILCH - Dr. Robert A.
June 4, 2021. Beloved husband of Linda Milch; loving father of Melissa (Carl Graetz) Milch, Jessica (Bradley) Taylor, Heidi Milch and Michael (Dr. Charlotte) Milch; brother of David (Rita) Milch; devoted grandfather of Caitlin, Cara, Sophie, Will, Ari, Hannah, Emmett and April. A Memorial Service will be held Sunday, 1 PM at the Hospice Education Center, 225 Como Park Blvd., Cheektowaga, 14227. Masks will be required. Memorials may be made to the Dr. Robert and Linda Milch Education Fund c/o Hospice Buffalo. Share condolences and view the link for livestream at mesnekoff.com
. Shiva will be held Sunday and Monday, 7-9 PM at Melissa and Carl's residence. Arrangements by MESNEKOFF FUNERAL HOME.
Published by Buffalo News from Jun. 5 to Jun. 6, 2021.