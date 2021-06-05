Our family´s relationship with Bob goes all the way back to Bennett High School where he and my brother were good friends. Later, Bob and Linda and my family became neighbors and began carpooling together for religious school for our youngest children (both named Michael). Years later, while still living in the same neighborhood, Bob oversaw my mother´s care in Hospice at BGH when she had a terminal illness. We, like thousands of other families, were the beneficiaries of Bob´s unique brand of compassion and caring, not just while my mother was ill, but also after her death. It was not unusual for Bob to just stop by to see how we were all doing. Our community has lost a giant, but we are all so much better for having known and loved Bob Milch. Our heartfelt condolences to Linda, and their children and grandchildren. May Bob´s memory be a blessing to them and to us all.

Carole Wolkind Weingarten Friend June 6, 2021