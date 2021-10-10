Menu
Search by Name
Menu
Buffalo News
Buffalo News Homepage
Obituaries Section
Submit an Obituary
Find an Obituary
Sympathy Ideas
Grief Support
Search by Name
Robert H. MILLER M.D.
MILLER - Robert H., MD
October 3, 2021, of Grand Island. Husband of Shari Miller. Father of Jim (Kristin) Miller of Orchard Park and Jordan (Adam) Miller-Stubbendick of Kenmore. Grandfather of Jake, Carson and Grace Miller, Julian and Ari Miller-Stubbendick. Brother of Jerry (Margaret) Franklin. Brother-in-law of Jann Fisher, Mark and Jerry (Marilyn) Brakke; also survived by nieces and nephews. Memorial Services will be held Saturday, October 16, at 10 AM, at St. Timothy Lutheran Church, 1463 Staley Rd., Grand Island. The service will be live streamed on the St. Timothy Church website. The family requests everyone wear a mask while in the church. In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to Hospice Buffalo or St. Timothy Lutheran Church. Please share condolences at kaiserfuneral.com


Published by Buffalo News on Oct. 10, 2021.
34465541-95D0-45B0-BEEB-B9E0361A315A
To plant trees in memory, please visit the Sympathy Store.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Oct
16
Memorial service
10:00a.m.
St. Timothy Lutheran Church
1463 Staley Rd., Grand Island, NY
MAKE A DONATION
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES
Add a Message
Not sure what to say?
3 Entries
Bob was one of my great mentors. I was lucky to know him. God bless his wife and family.
David Johnson MD
Work
November 1, 2021
Sad to see this. Best DR ever
Rhonda Massey
Other
October 16, 2021
Prayers going out to the Miller family. I was blessed to have known Robert. May you be in comfort knowing that he will be watching over you until you all meet again in the glory of Jesus.
Peter Gates
October 14, 2021
Showing 1 - 3 of 3 results