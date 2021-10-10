MILLER - Robert H., MD
October 3, 2021, of Grand Island. Husband of Shari Miller. Father of Jim (Kristin) Miller of Orchard Park and Jordan (Adam) Miller-Stubbendick of Kenmore. Grandfather of Jake, Carson and Grace Miller, Julian and Ari Miller-Stubbendick. Brother of Jerry (Margaret) Franklin. Brother-in-law of Jann Fisher, Mark and Jerry (Marilyn) Brakke; also survived by nieces and nephews. Memorial Services will be held Saturday, October 16, at 10 AM, at St. Timothy Lutheran Church, 1463 Staley Rd., Grand Island. The service will be live streamed on the St. Timothy Church website. The family requests everyone wear a mask while in the church. In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to Hospice Buffalo or St. Timothy Lutheran Church. Please share condolences at kaiserfuneral.com
Published by Buffalo News on Oct. 10, 2021.