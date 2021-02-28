Nawotka - Robert J.
Of Hamburg, NY, February 24, 2021. Beloved husband of the late Jean (nee Mentel) Nawotka; predeceased by brothers and sisters; also survived by children, grandchildren, nieces, and nephews. There will be no prior visitation. A Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated on Saturday, March 6th, at 10 AM, at St. Bernadette Church, 5930 South Abbott Rd., Orchard Park, NY 14127. Arrangements by JOHN J. KACZOR FUNERAL HOME, INC. Please share condolences online at www.kaczorfunerals.com
Published by Buffalo News on Feb. 28, 2021.