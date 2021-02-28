Menu
Search by Name
Menu
Buffalo News
Buffalo News Homepage
Obituaries Section
Submit an Obituary
Find an Obituary
Sympathy Ideas
Grief Support
Search by Name
Robert J. Nawotka
FUNERAL HOME
John J. Kaczor Funeral Home, Inc. - Hamburg
5453 Southwestern Blvd.
Hamburg, NY
Nawotka - Robert J.
Of Hamburg, NY, February 24, 2021. Beloved husband of the late Jean (nee Mentel) Nawotka; predeceased by brothers and sisters; also survived by children, grandchildren, nieces, and nephews. There will be no prior visitation. A Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated on Saturday, March 6th, at 10 AM, at St. Bernadette Church, 5930 South Abbott Rd., Orchard Park, NY 14127. Arrangements by JOHN J. KACZOR FUNERAL HOME, INC. Please share condolences online at www.kaczorfunerals.com


Published by Buffalo News on Feb. 28, 2021.
34465541-95D0-45B0-BEEB-B9E0361A315A
To plant trees in memory, please visit the Sympathy Store.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Mar
6
Mass of Christian Burial
10:00a.m.
St. Bernadette Church
5930 South Abbott Rd, Orchard Park, NY
Funeral services provided by:
John J. Kaczor Funeral Home, Inc. - Hamburg
MAKE A DONATION
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES
Add a Message
Not sure what to say?
2 Entries
So sad to hear of Mr Bobs passing. He was a tough guy and l loved our chats at St Francis Park. RIP Bob
Amy
March 1, 2021
So sorry to see this. He was a wonderful person and will be missed.
Honeymary
February 28, 2021
Showing 1 - 2 of 2 results