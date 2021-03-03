Menu
Robert D. NOONAN
FUNERAL HOME
Lakeside Memorial Funeral Home - West Seneca
1340 Union Road
West Seneca, NY
Noonan - Robert D.
February 28, 2021 of Boston, NY. Beloved husband of Louise Noonan (nee Perillo); loving father of Michele Noonan Gawronski and Michael (Kristine) Noonan; and beloved grandfather of Mia Gawronski, Madison Gawronski, the late Michael William Gawronski, III, Allison Noonan, and Ryan Noonan. Friends will be received Friday, 3-7 PM at LAKESIDE MEMORIAL FUNERAL HOME, INC., 1340 Union Rd., West Seneca, NY 14224. 716-674-5776. In keeping with the health and safety of friends and family, please wear a mask and maintain social distance. Capacity restrictions may cause delayed entry. A Mass of Christian Burial will be held Saturday, 11 AM, at Fourteen Holy Helpers Church, West Seneca, NY. Please assemble at church. In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to the Patriot Guard Riders of New York. Condolences and donations can be made at www.LakesideFuneralHome.com


Published by Buffalo News on Mar. 3, 2021.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Mar
5
Visitation
3:00p.m. - 7:00p.m.
Lakeside Memorial Funeral Home - West Seneca
1340 Union Road, West Seneca, NY
Mar
6
Mass of Christian Burial
11:00a.m.
Fourteen Holy Helpers Church
West Seneca, NY
Funeral services provided by:
Lakeside Memorial Funeral Home - West Seneca
Michele, We we´re so sorry to read of you father´s death. Our deepest sympathy to you and your family
Stan & Peggy Wierzba
March 3, 2021
