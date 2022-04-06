NOWAK - Robert C. "Pops"
April 4, 2022 of Depew, NY. Beloved husband of 61 years to Rita M. (nee Konwinski). Loving father of David and Timothy (Robin) Nowak; cherished grandfather of Gabrielle. Devoted brother of the late Randolph (Gerry Johnson) and the late Dennis (Julie) Nowak. Also survived by nieces and nephews. Bob was a proud 30 year U.S. Army Veteran, a retiree of American Axle, Buffalo and longtime employee of Value Home Center on Dick Rd., Cheektowaga. The family will be present to receive relatives and friends on Thursday from 3-8 PM at the DANIEL R. SMOLAREK FUNERAL HOME, 2510 Union Rd., Cheektowaga (two blocks south of William St.). A Mass of Christian Burial will be held on Friday at 10 AM in Resurrection RC Church, Cheektowaga (corner of Union and Como Park Blvd.). Please assemble at Church. Flowers gratefully declined. Donations may be made in Bob's name to the Wounded Warrior Project
or SPCA serving WNY. Please leave condolences online at www.SmolarekCares.com
Published by Buffalo News on Apr. 6, 2022.