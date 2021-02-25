OCCHINO - Robert A. "Bob" February 23, 2021. Beloved husband of 69 years to Marie Ippolito; dear father of Thomas (Virginia) and Robert J. (Alexis) Occhino; loving grandfather of Angela (Michael) Ginnitti and Thomas (Jessica) Occhino; cherished great-grandfather of Amelia, Morgan and Cecily Ginnitti; brother of Dennis (Pamela) Occhino. Relatives and friends are invited to attend a Mass of Christian Burial, at St. Katharine Drexel Parish, 135 N. Ogden St., Buffalo, NY 14206, Friday, February 26, at 10 AM. Please assemble at Church. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to Hospice Buffalo Inc. Arrangements by the MICHAEL DiVINCENZO FUNERAL HOME.
Dear Marie,
My sincere condolences on losing Bob. Sending prayers to you and your family.
Deb Gillmor
February 28, 2021
Marie & Occhino Family, So sorry to hear about Bob´s passing. Please know you have our deepest sympathy.
And may Bob Rest In Peace.
John & Judy Sciandra
February 26, 2021
Tom and Virginia, I´m sending hugs and deepest condolences... I´m sorry for your loss ...
Kathy Kasniak
February 26, 2021
To the Occhino Family, You have our deepest condolences for your loss. Bob was a great guy. We go back a long way from our days working at Niagara Mohawk. May Bob RIP
Paul Panaro
February 26, 2021
Dear Marie " My heart goes out to you and your family for your loss. Bob will never be forgotten
Barbara Bielli
February 26, 2021
Dear Marie and family Heartfelt sympathy in the loss of your dearest Bob.May Gods perpetual light shine upon shine upon him and you all.Our memories sustain us and our legacy of a life well loved and lived goes on.Sending loving thoughts and strength at this most difficult time.
Janice Curren
February 25, 2021
Jack Terranova and Family
February 25, 2021
My deepest condolences to the family. I have thought of Bob and Marie often.I rtemember back to East High dayes when Bob asked me who that beautful girl from East Lovejoy was and I said "I'll introduce you". Bob was one of my favorite friends from N.Fillmore area and Marie from School 43. R.I.P. Bob!
Anthony J. Queeno (Tony)
February 25, 2021
Marie and family...I am so sorry to hear this news. I am praying for you all and know he is now resting in Eternal peace. God bless you ....
Sue Nardozzi
February 25, 2021
Someone so special can never be forgotten, may his soul Rest In Peace.