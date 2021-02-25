OCCHINO - Robert A. "Bob"

February 23, 2021. Beloved husband of 69 years to Marie Ippolito; dear father of Thomas (Virginia) and Robert J. (Alexis) Occhino; loving grandfather of Angela (Michael) Ginnitti and Thomas (Jessica) Occhino; cherished great-grandfather of Amelia, Morgan and Cecily Ginnitti; brother of Dennis (Pamela) Occhino. Relatives and friends are invited to attend a Mass of Christian Burial, at St. Katharine Drexel Parish, 135 N. Ogden St., Buffalo, NY 14206, Friday, February 26, at 10 AM. Please assemble at Church. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to Hospice Buffalo Inc. Arrangements by the MICHAEL DiVINCENZO FUNERAL HOME.







Published by Buffalo News on Feb. 25, 2021.