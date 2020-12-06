SIMPSON - Robert P.
December 2, 2020, age 76. Loving father of Steven R. (Alison) Simpson and David R. (Christine) Simpson; cherished grandfather of Sarina, Garrett, Ian and Jacob. There will be no prior visitation. Arrangements by the AMIGONE FUNERAL HOME, INC. Virtual Funeral Services will be held on Saturday, December 12, 2020, at 3 PM. Live streaming is available at https://my.gather.app/remember/robert-simpson
. Share condolences at www.AMIGONE.com
To plant trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store
.
Published by Buffalo News on Dec. 6, 2020.