Menu
Search by Name
Menu
Buffalo News
Buffalo News Homepage
Obituaries Section
Submit an Obituary
Find an Obituary
Sympathy Ideas
Grief Support
Search by Name
Robert J. PARKS
FUNERAL HOME
F.E. Brown Sons Funeral Home
6575 East Quaker Road
Orchard Park, NY
PARKS - Robert J.
Of Orchard Park, NY June 18, 2021. Beloved husband of the late Marie (Mecca) Parks; loving father of Judith M. (David) Rood and Roberta P. (Thomas) Myers; grandfather of Benjamin J. (Katrina) Rood and Zachary P. (Crystal) Myers; great-grandfather of Cole and Wyatt. No prior visitation. Services held at the convenience of the family. Arrangements by the F. E. BROWN SONS FUNERAL HOME, INC. Your condolences may be shared online at www.febrownsons.com


Published by Buffalo News on Jun. 20, 2021.
34465541-95D0-45B0-BEEB-B9E0361A315A
To plant trees in memory, please visit the Sympathy Store.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by:
F.E. Brown Sons Funeral Home
MAKE A DONATION
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES
Add a Message
Not sure what to say?
0 Entries
Be the first to post a memory or condolences.