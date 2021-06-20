PARKS - Robert J.
Of Orchard Park, NY June 18, 2021. Beloved husband of the late Marie (Mecca) Parks; loving father of Judith M. (David) Rood and Roberta P. (Thomas) Myers; grandfather of Benjamin J. (Katrina) Rood and Zachary P. (Crystal) Myers; great-grandfather of Cole and Wyatt. No prior visitation. Services held at the convenience of the family. Arrangements by the F. E. BROWN SONS FUNERAL HOME, INC. Your condolences may be shared online at www.febrownsons.com
Published by Buffalo News on Jun. 20, 2021.