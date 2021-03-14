PITTMAN - Robert J.
Of Depew, March 6, 2021. Beloved husband of Kathleen (nee Santercole) Pittman; devoted father of Denise (David) Adamsen and Lori (Rick) Manning; loving grandfather of Erik (Justine) Adamsen, Leah (Aaron) Curcio, Kreg (Michael) Adamsen; cherished great-grandfather of Jared and Blake; dear brother of the late Clinton Pittman and Pat (Richard) Rozdecki; also survived by nieces and nephews. Private Services were held. Mr. Pittman managed the Water Dept. for the Village of Depew and was a member of the Knights of Columbus Father Justin Council 5670.Those wishing may make memorials to, Hospice Buffalo, Inc. Please visit Mr. Pittman's Tribute Page at www.cichonborgoszfuneralhome.com
Published by Buffalo News on Mar. 14, 2021.