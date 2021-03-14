Menu
Robert J. PITTMAN
PITTMAN - Robert J.
Of Depew, March 6, 2021. Beloved husband of Kathleen (nee Santercole) Pittman; devoted father of Denise (David) Adamsen and Lori (Rick) Manning; loving grandfather of Erik (Justine) Adamsen, Leah (Aaron) Curcio, Kreg (Michael) Adamsen; cherished great-grandfather of Jared and Blake; dear brother of the late Clinton Pittman and Pat (Richard) Rozdecki; also survived by nieces and nephews. Private Services were held. Mr. Pittman managed the Water Dept. for the Village of Depew and was a member of the Knights of Columbus Father Justin Council 5670.Those wishing may make memorials to, Hospice Buffalo, Inc. Please visit Mr. Pittman's Tribute Page at www.cichonborgoszfuneralhome.com


MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES
My deepest condolences to you and your family
Mary Ellen Prell
March 14, 2021
My deepest sympathy to Kathleen and family. Bob was a good man and friend.
Mike Rusinek
March 14, 2021
