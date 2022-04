PITTMAN - Robert J.Of Depew, March 6, 2021. Beloved husband of Kathleen (nee Santercole) Pittman; devoted father of Denise (David) Adamsen and Lori (Rick) Manning; loving grandfather of Erik (Justine) Adamsen, Leah (Aaron) Curcio, Kreg (Michael) Adamsen; cherished great-grandfather of Jared and Blake; dear brother of the late Clinton Pittman and Pat (Richard) Rozdecki; also survived by nieces and nephews. Private Services were held. Mr. Pittman managed the Water Dept. for the Village of Depew and was a member of the Knights of Columbus Father Justin Council 5670.Those wishing may make memorials to, Hospice Buffalo, Inc. Please visit Mr. Pittman's Tribute Page at www.cichonborgoszfuneralhome.com