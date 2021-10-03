PORTOLESI - Robert A.
Of Hamburg, entered into rest on October 1, 2021. Loving son of Domenic (Mary Ann Logaridis) and the late Florence (nee Casali) Portolesi; dear brother of Salvatore and John Portolesi; also survived by many nieces and nephews. Relatives and friends may visit the LOMBARDO FUNERAL HOME (Southtowns Chapel), 3060 Abbott Rd., Orchard Park, near Lake Ave. on Monday from 3-7 PM, where a Funeral Service will immediately follow at 7 PM. Flowers gratefully declined. Entombment Lakeside Cemetery. Condolences at www.lombardofuneralhome.com
Published by Buffalo News on Oct. 3, 2021.