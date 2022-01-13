Menu
Robert PRIEST
PRIEST - Robert
January 12, 2022, of the City of Tonawanda, formerly of Grand Island. Husband of Sharon (nee Scaccia) Priest; father of Adam and Mark Priest and Lauren (Donald) Pionessa; also survived by five grandchildren; brother of Diane DiLucca, James (Patti) and Bridgette Priest. Friends may call Friday 3-7 PM at the KAISER FUNERAL HOME, 1950 Whitehaven Rd., Grand Island. A Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated Saturday at 9:30 AM at St. Stephen's Church. Share condolences at kaiserfuneral.com


Published by Buffalo News on Jan. 13, 2022.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Jan
14
Calling hours
3:00p.m. - 7:00p.m.
KAISER FUNERAL HOME
1950 Whitehaven Rd, Grand Island, NY
Jan
15
Mass of Christian Burial
9:30a.m.
St. Stephen's Church
NY
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES
A man whose mission in life was to bring joy and smiles to those he met!!! I loved being in his shows... He´s on a much bigger stage now
Stephen Olszewski
Friend
February 6, 2022
Sending prayers hugs and peace to you and the family.
Stacy Kogut-Martinez & Armando Martinez
Family
January 17, 2022
Thoughts and prayers for the family.
Starr Scaccia
Family
January 15, 2022
Bob was always wearing a smile! no matter how busy he was he always took the time to help you! Thanks Bob, I appreciate your help! my condolences to the entire Priest family
Jeff Hewitt
Work
January 15, 2022
I am so very sorry. My thoughts and prayers are with Sharon and family. God bless you all. Will miss you, Bob
Gail Cerne
Work
January 13, 2022
Sorry to hear of Bob's passing. My condolences to Sharon and the rest of his family.
Dean J Paterson
Friend
January 13, 2022
Diane and I send our condolences... Rest in Peace...
Bill and Diane Pelka
Family
January 13, 2022
May God bless you and your family in this time of sorrow. So sorry for your loss.
Bernice and Gary Sedlmayer
Family
January 13, 2022
