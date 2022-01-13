PRIEST - Robert
January 12, 2022, of the City of Tonawanda, formerly of Grand Island. Husband of Sharon (nee Scaccia) Priest; father of Adam and Mark Priest and Lauren (Donald) Pionessa; also survived by five grandchildren; brother of Diane DiLucca, James (Patti) and Bridgette Priest. Friends may call Friday 3-7 PM at the KAISER FUNERAL HOME, 1950 Whitehaven Rd., Grand Island. A Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated Saturday at 9:30 AM at St. Stephen's Church. Share condolences at kaiserfuneral.com
Published by Buffalo News on Jan. 13, 2022.