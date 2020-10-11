GALUSKI - Robert R.
October 7, 2020, at the age of 81. Beloved husband of the late Margaret "Peggy" (nee McPartlan) Galuski; devoted father of Kim (Charmain) Galuski, Kelly (Kevin) Fossum, Brian (Lorrie) Galuski, Katherine, Louise, Mary Grace and the late Rose Galuski; step-father of Kurt and Alian (Nicole) Teach; dear brother of Louise (late Rick) Garrow, Rose (Edward) Bulinski, John (Judy), Lawrence (Donna), and the late Daniel (Diane), Walter and Edna Galuski; also survived by many grandchildren, great-grandchildren, nieces and nephews. Funeral Services to be held privately. A live stream service will be available to view on Saturday at 10:30 AM through Faith Fellowship Church on their Facebook page. A Celebration of Life will be held at a time when family and friends can come together to express their sympathy and share their memories. Arrangements by the (Harris Hill Chapel) AMIGONE FUNERAL HOME, INC. In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to the Parkinson's Foundation, 1359 Broadway, Ste. 1509, New York, NY 10018. To honor Robert and his love for flowers, the family is providing daffodil bulbs for any friends and family who would like to plant flowers in his memory. They would be available for pick up after Tuesday at Bob & John's Barber Shop, 2957 Union Road, Cheektowaga, NY 14227. Share condolence at www.AMIGONE.com
To plant trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store
.
Published by Buffalo News on Oct. 11, 2020.