Menu
Search
Menu
Buffalo News
Buffalo News HomepageObituaries SectionSubmit an Obituary
Find an Obituary
Sympathy Ideas
Grief Support
Robert R. HARDY
HARDY - Robert R.
October 9, 2020; devoted father of Megan (Chris) Sakos, Andrew (Danielle Koepf-Fiancée) Hardy, Lucas Hardy; doting grandfather of Audrey and Ada; dear brother of Ronald (Colleen), Diane and Dennis Hardy, Valerie (Roger) Sessamen, and Charlene (Jeff) Roecker; loving caregiver of grandpup Ceasar and grandcat Kara. Services were held privately. Please share with the family your condolences at www.Pietszak.com


To plant trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published by Buffalo News on Oct. 18, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled.
To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
GUEST BOOK
Add a Message
0 Entries
Be the first to post a memory or condolences.