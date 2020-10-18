HARDY - Robert R.
October 9, 2020; devoted father of Megan (Chris) Sakos, Andrew (Danielle Koepf-Fiancée) Hardy, Lucas Hardy; doting grandfather of Audrey and Ada; dear brother of Ronald (Colleen), Diane and Dennis Hardy, Valerie (Roger) Sessamen, and Charlene (Jeff) Roecker; loving caregiver of grandpup Ceasar and grandcat Kara. Services were held privately. Please share with the family your condolences at www.Pietszak.com
.
Published by Buffalo News on Oct. 18, 2020.