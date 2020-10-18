Menu
Robert R. HARDY
1969 - 2020
BORN
January 14, 1969
DIED
October 9, 2020
HARDY - Robert R.
October 9, 2020; devoted father of Megan (Chris) Sakos, Andrew (Danielle Koepf-Fiancée) Hardy, Lucas Hardy; doting grandfather of Audrey and Ada; dear brother of Ronald (Colleen), Diane and Dennis Hardy, Valerie (Roger) Sessamen, and Charlene (Jeff) Roecker; loving caregiver of grandpup Ceasar and grandcat Kara. Services were held privately. Please share with the family your condolences at www.Pietszak.com


Published by Buffalo News on Oct. 18, 2020.
GUEST BOOK
10 Entries
Rest In Peace. Prayers for the family.

Kim and Virginia
Kim Whitt
October 15, 2020
Keith Esparza
Military
October 13, 2020
Keith Esparza
Military
October 13, 2020
Keith Esparza
Military
October 13, 2020
Robert and I graduated from basic training together and shared a bunk bed all through basic. After basic I went on leave with him to his family's home in Buffalo where I met his mother and sister. I vividly remember getting lost driving around town all night. Couple weeks later we shipped out together for our first duty station in Seattle WA. we were there about 1 year and of course we shared the same barracks, even shared a room for awhile, and served together in the same unit. We were in a mens bowling league together and seen our share of trouble and adventure together. We both flew out to serve in Germany at the same time but we were assigned to different units and lost touch until I reconnected and spoke with him recently. I told him I would travel up and see him....that was only a couple weeks ago. I will always have love for him and cherish my memories of the time we shared serving in the military together. All my love and heartfelt prayers to his family! Keith Esparza
Keith Esparza
Military
October 13, 2020
Christopher Sakos
Friend
October 11, 2020
Christopher Sakos
Friend
October 11, 2020
Robert is my son, Chris's father in law, and, I am so glad I got to meet him over the last few years while out visiting in Colorado. He was a nice guy, and, always fun to talk to. He and I had a love of history, so, we always would have good conversations. I'm so sorry he had to leave us early. May he rest in peace. -----------------------------------------------------------Sincerly, Christopher V. Sakos
Christopher Sakos
Friend
October 11, 2020
The entire Sakos family sends their deepest condolences to Bob's family. Bob was my son, Chris's father in law, and, I got to meet him while he lived in Colorado when I was out visiting. He was always nice to talk to and shoot the bull with, and, I enjoyed his company. I know he was proud of all his family. May he rest in peace. --------------------Sincerly, Christopher V. Sakos
Christopher Sakos
Friend
October 11, 2020
BOB And I were friends for years as kids and young men. Lots of great times and causing our share of mayham lol. Will miss my old frirnd
JOHN Eich
Friend
October 11, 2020