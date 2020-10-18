Robert and I graduated from basic training together and shared a bunk bed all through basic. After basic I went on leave with him to his family's home in Buffalo where I met his mother and sister. I vividly remember getting lost driving around town all night. Couple weeks later we shipped out together for our first duty station in Seattle WA. we were there about 1 year and of course we shared the same barracks, even shared a room for awhile, and served together in the same unit. We were in a mens bowling league together and seen our share of trouble and adventure together. We both flew out to serve in Germany at the same time but we were assigned to different units and lost touch until I reconnected and spoke with him recently. I told him I would travel up and see him....that was only a couple weeks ago. I will always have love for him and cherish my memories of the time we shared serving in the military together. All my love and heartfelt prayers to his family! Keith Esparza

Keith Esparza Military October 13, 2020