RACZKOWSKI - Robert
Of Cheektowaga, entered into rest March 3, 2021. Beloved husband of Jean Raczkowski (nee Hettinger). Devoted father of Denise (Eric) Grajek, Rosanne Raczkowski, Thomas (Rebecca) Raczkowski and Steven Bonanducci. Adored grandfather of Justin Russell and Brian and Kristen Grajek. Loving son of the late Joseph and Helen Raczkowski. Dear brother of the late Ronnie, Walter, Joseph, Florence, Maryanne, Alice and Edward. Friends and relatives may visit at the LOMBARDO FUNERAL HOME, (Northtowns Chapel) 885 Niagara Falls Blvd., near Sheridan/Eggert Dr. Monday 3-6 PM, with a funeral and military service to follow at 6 PM. In lieu of flowers, donations in Robert's memory may be made to the SPCA of Erie County. Online condolences may be left at www.lombardofuneralhome.com
Published by Buffalo News on Mar. 7, 2021.