Menu
Search by Name
Menu
Buffalo News
Buffalo News Homepage
Obituaries Section
Submit an Obituary
Find an Obituary
Sympathy Ideas
Grief Support
Search by Name
Robert RACZKOWSKI
FUNERAL HOME
Lombardo Funeral Home - Amherst Chapel (Northtowns Chapel)
885 Niagara Falls Boulevard
Amherst, NY
RACZKOWSKI - Robert
Of Cheektowaga, entered into rest March 3, 2021. Beloved husband of Jean Raczkowski (nee Hettinger). Devoted father of Denise (Eric) Grajek, Rosanne Raczkowski, Thomas (Rebecca) Raczkowski and Steven Bonanducci. Adored grandfather of Justin Russell and Brian and Kristen Grajek. Loving son of the late Joseph and Helen Raczkowski. Dear brother of the late Ronnie, Walter, Joseph, Florence, Maryanne, Alice and Edward. Friends and relatives may visit at the LOMBARDO FUNERAL HOME, (Northtowns Chapel) 885 Niagara Falls Blvd., near Sheridan/Eggert Dr. Monday 3-6 PM, with a funeral and military service to follow at 6 PM. In lieu of flowers, donations in Robert's memory may be made to the SPCA of Erie County. Online condolences may be left at www.lombardofuneralhome.com


Published by Buffalo News on Mar. 7, 2021.
34465541-95D0-45B0-BEEB-B9E0361A315A
To plant trees in memory, please visit the Sympathy Store.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Mar
8
Visitation
3:00p.m.
Lombardo Funeral Home - Amherst Chapel (Northtowns Chapel)
885 Niagara Falls Boulevard, Amherst, NY
Mar
8
Funeral
6:00p.m.
Lombardo Funeral Home - Amherst Chapel (Northtowns Chapel)
885 Niagara Falls Boulevard, Amherst, NY
Funeral services provided by:
Lombardo Funeral Home - Amherst Chapel (Northtowns Chapel)
MAKE A DONATION
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES
Add a Message
Not sure what to say?
0 Entries
Be the first to post a memory or condolences.