Menu
Search by Name
Menu
Buffalo News
Buffalo News Homepage
Obituaries Section
Submit an Obituary
Find an Obituary
Sympathy Ideas
Grief Support
Search by Name
Robert Lee RICE
FUNERAL HOME
Comfort Funeral Home Inc.
6469 Olean Road
South Wales, NY
RICE - Robert Lee
Of Holland, passed September 10, 2021 at the age of 94; survived by his loving wife of 71 years, Virginia (Draper) Rice; loving father of Robert (Susan) Rice and Judy (Dennis) Martin; beloved grandfather of Denielle (Steve) Swinarski, Kathleen (Sean) Trujillo, Kristie (Randy) Glenn, Nicole (Robert) Blaine and Tiffany (Matthew) Bender; cherished great-grandfather of Brayden, Bronson, Reese, Natalia, Harper, Hudson and Myla. Visitation Friday, September 17, 2021, from 4:00 PM-7:00 PM, at the American Legion Frank H. Brink Post 607, 3 Legion Drive, Holland, NY 14080. Private Funeral Service to be held Saturday. His greatest joys were sharing his love with his family, spending time with his grandchildren and great-grandchildren as well as watching Buffalo Bills football games and WWE wrestling. He was also a proud WWII Veteran having served in the US Navy. In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to the Holland American Legion to honor his memory. Online condolences and directions: www.COMFORTFUNERALHOME.com


Published by Buffalo News on Sep. 15, 2021.
34465541-95D0-45B0-BEEB-B9E0361A315A
To plant trees in memory, please visit the Sympathy Store.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Sep
17
Visitation
4:00p.m. - 7:00p.m.
American Legion Frank H. Brink Post 607
3 Legion Drive, Holland, NY
Sep
18
Funeral service
NY
Funeral services provided by:
Comfort Funeral Home Inc.
MAKE A DONATION
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES
Add a Message
Not sure what to say?
1 Entry
I am sorry to hear of your family´s loss, you´re all in my thoughts & prayers. Treasure all your beautiful memories.
Wende Schuld Reiner
September 15, 2021
Showing 1 - 1 of 1 results