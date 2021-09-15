RICE - Robert Lee
Of Holland, passed September 10, 2021 at the age of 94; survived by his loving wife of 71 years, Virginia (Draper) Rice; loving father of Robert (Susan) Rice and Judy (Dennis) Martin; beloved grandfather of Denielle (Steve) Swinarski, Kathleen (Sean) Trujillo, Kristie (Randy) Glenn, Nicole (Robert) Blaine and Tiffany (Matthew) Bender; cherished great-grandfather of Brayden, Bronson, Reese, Natalia, Harper, Hudson and Myla. Visitation Friday, September 17, 2021, from 4:00 PM-7:00 PM, at the American Legion Frank H. Brink Post 607, 3 Legion Drive, Holland, NY 14080. Private Funeral Service to be held Saturday. His greatest joys were sharing his love with his family, spending time with his grandchildren and great-grandchildren as well as watching Buffalo Bills football games and WWE wrestling. He was also a proud WWII Veteran having served in the US Navy. In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to the Holland American Legion to honor his memory. Online condolences and directions: www.COMFORTFUNERALHOME.com
Published by Buffalo News on Sep. 15, 2021.