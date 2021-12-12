RUDNY - Robert J.
Of Boston, entered into rest on November 21, 2021. Beloved husband of the late Jean (nee Zimmer) Rudny; devoted father of Linda M. Sherry and the late John P. Rudny; cherished grandfather of Courtni (Alan) Bowers, Madilyn (Brian) Maley, Charles (Emily) Sherry III, and Anna (Collin) Meegan; adored great-grandfather of Griffin Meegan; loving son of the late John and Valerie (nee Maziarz) Rudny; dear brother of Ronald (Nancy) Rudny, Valerie (Edward) O'Brien, Ann Marie (late Frank) Szaba, and the late John Paul Rudny; also survived by family and friends. Relatives and friends may visit the LOMBARDO FUNERAL HOME, (Southtowns Chapel), 3060 Abbott Rd., near Lake Ave., on Thursday from 4-7 PM where a Funeral Service will immediately follow. Robert was a retired United States Army Marksman, a hunter, fisherman, and avid trap shooter which he was awarded with many honors for. Flowers gratefully declined. Share online condolences at www.lombardofuneralhome.com
Published by Buffalo News on Dec. 12, 2021.