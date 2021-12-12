Menu
Robert J. RUDNY
RUDNY - Robert J.
Of Boston, entered into rest on November 21, 2021. Beloved husband of the late Jean (nee Zimmer) Rudny; devoted father of Linda M. Sherry and the late John P. Rudny; cherished grandfather of Courtni (Alan) Bowers, Madilyn (Brian) Maley, Charles (Emily) Sherry III, and Anna (Collin) Meegan; adored great-grandfather of Griffin Meegan; loving son of the late John and Valerie (nee Maziarz) Rudny; dear brother of Ronald (Nancy) Rudny, Valerie (Edward) O'Brien, Ann Marie (late Frank) Szaba, and the late John Paul Rudny; also survived by family and friends. Relatives and friends may visit the LOMBARDO FUNERAL HOME, (Southtowns Chapel), 3060 Abbott Rd., near Lake Ave., on Thursday from 4-7 PM where a Funeral Service will immediately follow. Robert was a retired United States Army Marksman, a hunter, fisherman, and avid trap shooter which he was awarded with many honors for. Flowers gratefully declined. Share online condolences at www.lombardofuneralhome.com


Published by Buffalo News on Dec. 12, 2021.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Dec
16
Visitation
4:00p.m. - 7:00p.m.
Lombardo Funeral Home - Orchard Park Chapel (Southtowns)
3060 Abbott Rd, Orchard Park, NY
Dec
16
Funeral service
7:00p.m.
Lombardo Funeral Home - Orchard Park Chapel (Southtowns)
3060 Abbott Rd, Orchard Park, NY
Bob I have many,many fond memories of you growing up. From carrying me on your shoulder Trick or Treating to Hunting at Swain. Seemed that you and My dad were always doing something. Hunting,fishing,riding motor cycles. Bobby you were one of the Good guys and I will miss you. I hope the fish are always biting and the pheasants are flying.
Joseph D. Maziarz
Family
December 16, 2021
