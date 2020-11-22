GEMEREK - Robert S.
November 16, 2020, husband of the late Barbara (nee Long) Gemerek; dearest father of Maureen (James) Emerling, Keith (Ken Cooper), Kevin (late Betty DeJames), Gail (John) Kaminski and Beth (Michael) Donnelly; loving grandfather of 12 grandchildren and 13 great-grandchildren. A private Service was held. Interment in Holy Cross Cemetery with Military Honors. Flowers gratefully declined. Memorial Tributes may be made to Autumn View H.C.F., 4650 Southwestern Blvd., Hamburg, NY 14075. Arrangements entrusted to REDDINGTON FUNERAL HOME, 657 Abbott Rd., 822-1260.
.
Published by Buffalo News on Nov. 22, 2020.