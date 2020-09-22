Sage - Robert "Harry"
Of Lackawanna, NY, September 21, 2020. Loving son of the late Glenn Sage and Norma Schwarzott; dearest brother of Glenn "Garry" Sage; cherished uncle of Amy Ross and Jessica Sage; great-uncle of Alexa Duffy and Ariana Rivera; also survived by relatives and friends. The family will be present Thursday from 5-7 PM at the (Blasdell/Lackawanna Chapel) JOHN J. KACZOR FUNERAL HOME, INC., 3450 South Park Ave. Harry was an longtime welder and avid hunter for many years. In lieu of flowers, memorial donations to the American Cancer Society
. Share condolences at www.kaczorfunerals.com
To plant trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store
.
Published by Buffalo News on Sep. 22, 2020.