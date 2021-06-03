SANDMANN - Robert A.
May 28, 2021, age 86. Beloved husband of 59 years to Barbara G. (nee Schifferli) Sandmann; loving father of Michael R. (JoMarie Poquadeck) Sandmann and Marie A. (Randy) Burton; cherished grandfather of Ryan, Matthew, Meghan (Jon) and Sean; caring brother of the late Joan (late Alan) Brock; adored great-grandfather of Norah; also survived by nieces and nephews. The family will be present on Friday from 3-6 PM at the (Tonawanda Chapel) AMIGONE FUNERAL HOME, INC., 2600 Sheridan Drive (corner of Parker Blvd.). A Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated on Saturday from St. Amelia Church at 1 PM. Family and friends are asked to please assemble at the church. Flowers gratefully declined. If desired, donations may be made to Hospice Buffalo, Inc. Please share condolences at www.AMIGONE.com
Published by Buffalo News on Jun. 3, 2021.