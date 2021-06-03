Menu
Robert A. SANDMANN
1934 - 2021
BORN
1934
DIED
2021
FUNERAL HOME
Amigone Funeral Home- Tonawanda Chapel
2600 Sheridan Drive
Tonawanda, NY
SANDMANN - Robert A.
May 28, 2021, age 86. Beloved husband of 59 years to Barbara G. (nee Schifferli) Sandmann; loving father of Michael R. (JoMarie Poquadeck) Sandmann and Marie A. (Randy) Burton; cherished grandfather of Ryan, Matthew, Meghan (Jon) and Sean; caring brother of the late Joan (late Alan) Brock; adored great-grandfather of Norah; also survived by nieces and nephews. The family will be present on Friday from 3-6 PM at the (Tonawanda Chapel) AMIGONE FUNERAL HOME, INC., 2600 Sheridan Drive (corner of Parker Blvd.). A Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated on Saturday from St. Amelia Church at 1 PM. Family and friends are asked to please assemble at the church. Flowers gratefully declined. If desired, donations may be made to Hospice Buffalo, Inc. Please share condolences at www.AMIGONE.com


Published by Buffalo News on Jun. 3, 2021.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Jun
4
Visitation
3:00p.m. - 6:00p.m.
Amigone Funeral Home- Tonawanda Chapel
2600 Sheridan Drive, Tonawanda, NY
Jun
5
Mass of Christian Burial
1:00p.m.
St. Amelia Church
NY
Funeral services provided by:
Amigone Funeral Home- Tonawanda Chapel
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES
Bob was a great neighbor on Dale Drive. He was a highly skilled tradesman and could fix anything mechanical. Condolences to Barb and family.
GARY R. EBERSOLE
Friend
July 21, 2021
We are so sorry. You are all in our prayers.
Don & Carol Dempsey
Friend
June 3, 2021
