SANDMANN - Robert A.May 28, 2021, age 86. Beloved husband of 59 years to Barbara G. (nee Schifferli) Sandmann; loving father of Michael R. (JoMarie Poquadeck) Sandmann and Marie A. (Randy) Burton; cherished grandfather of Ryan, Matthew, Meghan (Jon) and Sean; caring brother of the late Joan (late Alan) Brock; adored great-grandfather of Norah; also survived by nieces and nephews. The family will be present on Friday from 3-6 PM at the (Tonawanda Chapel) AMIGONE FUNERAL HOME, INC., 2600 Sheridan Drive (corner of Parker Blvd.). A Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated on Saturday from St. Amelia Church at 1 PM. Family and friends are asked to please assemble at the church. Flowers gratefully declined. If desired, donations may be made to Hospice Buffalo, Inc. Please share condolences at www.AMIGONE.com