SCHLAGER - Robert
Of Blasdell, NY, March 26, 2022 at age 83, surrounded by his loving family. Beloved husband of Maryann (Mikolajczak) Schlager; dearest father of Diane (Bryan) Cleversley; stepfather of Todd (Veronica) Rockwitz; cherished grandfather of Sarah (Nicholas) Marinaro, Jenna, Lynn, Michael and Kelly Cleversley and Max and Stella Rockwitz; dearest brother of Carol Hamilton (Ted Mikolajczak); also survived by many loving nieces and nephews. No prior visitation. Family and friends are invited to attend a Mass of Christian Burial at St. Gabriel's Church, 5271 Clinton St., Elma, NY, Saturday, April 2, 2022 at 9 AM. Memorial contributions may be made to Feed More of WNY. Arrangement by:
Memorial contributions may be made to Feed More of WNY.
