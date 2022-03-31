Menu
Search by Name
Menu
Buffalo News
Buffalo News Homepage
Obituaries Section
Submit an Obituary
Find an Obituary
Sympathy Ideas
Grief Support
Search by Name
Robert SCHLAGER
FUNERAL HOME
Erie County Cremation Service
873 Abbott Rd.
Buffalo, NY
UPCOMING SERVICE
Mass of Christian Burial
Apr, 2 2022
9:00a.m.
St. Gabriel's Church
Send Flowers
SCHLAGER - Robert
Of Blasdell, NY, March 26, 2022 at age 83, surrounded by his loving family. Beloved husband of Maryann (Mikolajczak) Schlager; dearest father of Diane (Bryan) Cleversley; stepfather of Todd (Veronica) Rockwitz; cherished grandfather of Sarah (Nicholas) Marinaro, Jenna, Lynn, Michael and Kelly Cleversley and Max and Stella Rockwitz; dearest brother of Carol Hamilton (Ted Mikolajczak); also survived by many loving nieces and nephews. No prior visitation. Family and friends are invited to attend a Mass of Christian Burial at St. Gabriel's Church, 5271 Clinton St., Elma, NY, Saturday, April 2, 2022 at 9 AM. Memorial contributions may be made to Feed More of WNY. Arrangement by:
ERIE COUNTY CREMATION SERVICE, 824-6435. Please share your condolences at: www.eriecountycremationservice.com


Published by Buffalo News on Mar. 31, 2022.
34465541-95D0-45B0-BEEB-B9E0361A315A
To plant trees in memory, please visit the Sympathy Store.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Apr
2
Mass of Christian Burial
9:00a.m.
St. Gabriel's Church
5271 Clinton St, Elma, NY
Funeral services provided by:
Erie County Cremation Service
MAKE A DONATION
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES
Add a Message
Not sure what to say?
0 Entries
Be the first to post a memory or condolences.