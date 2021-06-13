Menu
Search by Name
Menu
Buffalo News
Buffalo News Homepage
Obituaries Section
Submit an Obituary
Find an Obituary
Sympathy Ideas
Grief Support
Search by Name
Robert G. SCHMIDLIN
FUNERAL HOME
Hoy Funeral Home - West Seneca
3855 Seneca Street
West Seneca, NY
SCHMIDLIN - Robert G.
May 3, 2021 of Elma, NY. Beloved husband of the late Suzette (nee James); loving brother of the late Janet (late Robert) Singer; brother-in-law of Sandra (Jack) Nolan; dearest uncle of Leah (Brian) Armison, Penelope (Timothy Anderson) Singer, Bill Nolan, David (Nina) Nolan, Roxanne (Glenn) Eickhoff and Robert Nolan; also survived by great nieces and nephews and his loving companion, Pumpkin. A Celebration of Life will be held at First Baptist Church of Marilla on June 19th at 11AM. If desired, contributions may be made to the Erie Co. SPCA or Hospice Buffalo Inc. Online condolences may be shared at www.hoyfuneralhome.com


Published by Buffalo News on Jun. 13, 2021.
34465541-95D0-45B0-BEEB-B9E0361A315A
To plant trees in memory, please visit the Sympathy Store.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Jun
19
Celebration of Life
11:00a.m.
First Baptist Church
Marilla, NY
Funeral services provided by:
Hoy Funeral Home - West Seneca
MAKE A DONATION
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES
Add a Message
Not sure what to say?
0 Entries
Be the first to post a memory or condolences.