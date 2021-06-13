SCHMIDLIN - Robert G.
May 3, 2021 of Elma, NY. Beloved husband of the late Suzette (nee James); loving brother of the late Janet (late Robert) Singer; brother-in-law of Sandra (Jack) Nolan; dearest uncle of Leah (Brian) Armison, Penelope (Timothy Anderson) Singer, Bill Nolan, David (Nina) Nolan, Roxanne (Glenn) Eickhoff and Robert Nolan; also survived by great nieces and nephews and his loving companion, Pumpkin. A Celebration of Life will be held at First Baptist Church of Marilla on June 19th at 11AM. If desired, contributions may be made to the Erie Co. SPCA or Hospice Buffalo Inc. Online condolences may be shared at www.hoyfuneralhome.com
Published by Buffalo News on Jun. 13, 2021.