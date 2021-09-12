Menu
Robert D. "Bob" SCHMIDT
SCHMIDT - Robert D. "Bob"
September 9, 2021, at age 75, of Grand Island. Devoted husband of Judy Schmidt (nee Lexo); beloved father of Jennifer (Peter) Peresie, Laura (Johnny) Anderson, Thomas (Stephanie) Schmidt and the late Daniel Schmidt; cherished grandfather of David Fonzi, Melanie Anderson, Jacob Schmidt, Tyler Anderson, Kayla Schmidt, Aaron Noyes, Chelsea Schmidt, Zachary Peresie, Veronika Schmidt, Ashley Peresie, Hunter Schmidt; adored by loving brother James Schmidt; brother-in-law John Lexo; sister-in-law Nancy Lexo; and nephew Deven Bonvissuto; along with several great-grandchildren; son of the late James Schmidt and late Lorraine (Gellethien) Mathews. Bob was a 1969 graduate of the University at Buffalo with a B.S. in Mathematics, and before retirement, was employed by Praxair as a Senior Programmer Analyst for nearly 30 years. An avid outdoorsman, and a life member of the Grand Island Rod and Gun club. Bob enjoyed fishing, hunting, and traveling across the country with his wife of 56 years, Judy. Near and far, Bob cared and connected with the individuals he met through his journey. Being in his presence brought wisdom and laughter. Those who knew him, considered themselves blessed. He will be deeply missed. Family and friends may call Wednesday, September 15th, 4-7 PM at The Falconwood Club, Beaver Island State Park, Grand Island, NY. In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to the Boone and Crockett Club. Share condolences at kaiserfuneral.com


Published by Buffalo News on Sep. 12, 2021.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Sep
15
Calling hours
4:00p.m. - 7:00p.m.
The Falconwood Club
Beaver Island State Park, Grand Island, NY
