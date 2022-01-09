The years fly by and pass, but some brief moment memories remain indelible. It was September, 1966 and Archbishop Carroll and Bishop Turner High Schools were beginning daily rehearsals for their joint production of the musical, “Oklahoma”. As it was, I could sing, but as no luck would have it, I was assigned the role of the town flirt, Gertie Cummings, and therefore there were no vocal solos to be had. Rehearsals had commenced and our director began to block the stage for “The Farmer and the Cowboy” scene. He asked for male chorus members to raise their hands if they wished to be considered for a featured chorus role in the performance of “The Farmer and the Cowboy” song. Only about 5 boys raised their hands. One of the hands raised belonged to a cute, dark-haired guy by the name of Bob Schmitt. Our director explained that a cowboy (rancher) was to be selected to stand alone on a small bench (stage right) and do a lively cowboy jig while singing with the rest of the chorus. This featured jig would only last for 8-10 bars of music during the song. Each boy had his own cowboy hat and as they moved near the bench the director said, “Just get up there and do what you want!” Suffice it to say, I don’t recall much in particular about the first four boys’ auditions. But I guess that’s the point—in total they were all a bit lackluster (sorry boys!). With a smile on his face, Bob went last. Here’s what I still see so vividly: Not a step up, but a JUMP up to the bench, with a huge smile under that cowboy hat. As we sing, he dances a coordinated jig, skipping left to right and back again. Then he weaves in a rhythmic 360 degree turn in the middle of the bench, which completely coordinates with the crescendo of music. He uses his arms to seek the attention of all the farmers’ daughters as if to say, “Hey! I want to dance with you even though you are from the FARMERS and I am from the RANCHERS/COWBOYS.” Best of all, he finished this little ditty with a wink, nod, and a tip of his cowboy hat. His audition was completely musical, energetic, and totally performed with an exuberant personality. When he finished, we all burst into applause, and the director said with a smile, “Ok, Bob. The part is yours.” Bob looked confident and very please. Most of all, he looked like he had fun.



A few minutes later we all took a break, and the buzzing discussion was, “How did he do that so well ‘on the spot’ ?!” Little did I know that the “on the spot” praise for Bob would, ironically, pose a problem for myself. As we walked off the stage the director pulled me over and said, “Hope, I gave you the part of Gertie Cummings because you can project your speaking voice and I need you to come to the next rehearsal prepared to do a loud obnoxious laugh that marks Gertie’s flirty character. So can you work on it?” Of course, I said “OK”, but had no idea what to do. I remember thinking that a singing solo role would be WAY easier. I went home and obsessed over many “trial laughs” in my bathroom mirror and only ended up confusing myself and feeling frustrated. Then I thought about Bob’s performance on the bench that day. I quickly reasoned that his jig performance was “spot on” because he wasn’t afraid to have fun with it “on the spot”. I figured he used a little planning, but A LOT of instinct. I decided to do like Bob did, and to rely on my instinct and HAVE FUN. The next day in rehearsal, I had fun during my opening scene and a full-throated guffaw made its way from my diaphragm to the stage. When I walked home from rehearsal, I remembered Bob’s impromptu performance on that bench and how much his fun and relaxation with it influenced me. I thought about telling him, but because I was a shy girl, we never had that discussion.



Upon reflection, it’s clear to me that the 1960’s was not a time when shy girls knew how to affirm a boy’s talents without sounding silly. So as the times would have it, shy girls were left to bear witness to another person’s talents in more silent and unspoken ways. I never mentioned to Bob how his own fun experience had a real positive influence on me. Today, if these hard times and pandemic need to teach us something, maybe it is this: death has a way of marking the small memories that will remain significant. So in life, maybe we need to take the time to express to others when they have influenced us in exceptional and positive ways. So finally, I want to express my appreciation to Bob for this precious memory. I hope it gives validation to a guy who made the most of his “8-10 bars moment”. Finally, here’s how I choose to thank you, Bob: First, thank you for having the good judgement to marry that cute blonde farmer’s daughter from the musical “Oklahoma!” She is my cousin, Cheryl Schmitt (Paolini), and she can sing too! Second, thanks for taking the time to have fun during your solo audition in 1966. It will always be remembered as pure inspiration!

P.S. APB: It is said that in heaven and on Earth and all points in between, a cute dark-haired sports fan can be seen wearing a cowboy hat, and dancing a catchy jig on his bench. The cowboy hat says, “GO BILLS!” And the bench says, “JUST HAVE FUN WITH IT!”



Hope Liddle (Paolini) Family January 14, 2022