Robert Francis "Bob" SCHMITT
FUNERAL HOME
Wendel and Loecher Funeral Home - Lancaster
27 Aurora Street
Lancaster, NY
SCHMITT - Robert Francis
"Bob"
Of Cheektowaga, NY; January 5, 2022.Beloved husband of Cheryl (Paolini); loving father of Becky (Ken) Holdsworth, Robert Schmitt, Melanie (Eric) Zenicki and Peter Schmitt; dearest grandfather of Zack; brother of Nicholas (late Carole), Patty (Ralph) Webdale and Susan Netzel; proud uncle of 10 nieces and six nephews. Family will receive relatives and friends at the Eastern Hills
Church, 8445 Greiner Rd., Williamsville, NY, Saturday, January 15, 2022 from 10-11 AM with a Memorial Service to follow at 11 AM. Bob will be missed by Yankee, his beloved Yorkie, who never left his side. Bob was a proud Naval Veteran, In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to the church at easternhillschurch.org/give. Please share your online condolences at:
www.wendelandloecherinc.com


Published by Buffalo News on Jan. 9, 2022.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Jan
15
Visitation
10:00a.m. - 11:00a.m.
Eastern Hills Church
8445 Greiner Rd., Williamsville, NY
Jan
15
Memorial service
11:00a.m.
Eastern Hills Church
8445 Greiner Rd., Williamsville, NY
Funeral services provided by:
Wendel and Loecher Funeral Home - Lancaster
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES
Cheryl and Sue and families, I am so sorry for your loss. Many good memories !
Tracy Rojek- Rajewski
Friend
January 16, 2022
I’m deeply saddened by the passing of Bob. He was a great words with friends player. A terrific family man & friend. Many thoughts and prayers for Cheryl and all of his family. He will be missed.
Maureen Schaefer
Friend
January 15, 2022
So sorry to hear about the loss of Bob.Wishing the family and all that loved him comfort and peace..You have our deepest and most sincere sympathy
Thomas and Debbie Kennedy
January 15, 2022
The years fly by and pass, but some brief moment memories remain indelible. It was September, 1966 and Archbishop Carroll and Bishop Turner High Schools were beginning daily rehearsals for their joint production of the musical, “Oklahoma”. As it was, I could sing, but as no luck would have it, I was assigned the role of the town flirt, Gertie Cummings, and therefore there were no vocal solos to be had. Rehearsals had commenced and our director began to block the stage for “The Farmer and the Cowboy” scene. He asked for male chorus members to raise their hands if they wished to be considered for a featured chorus role in the performance of “The Farmer and the Cowboy” song. Only about 5 boys raised their hands. One of the hands raised belonged to a cute, dark-haired guy by the name of Bob Schmitt. Our director explained that a cowboy (rancher) was to be selected to stand alone on a small bench (stage right) and do a lively cowboy jig while singing with the rest of the chorus. This featured jig would only last for 8-10 bars of music during the song. Each boy had his own cowboy hat and as they moved near the bench the director said, “Just get up there and do what you want!” Suffice it to say, I don’t recall much in particular about the first four boys’ auditions. But I guess that’s the point—in total they were all a bit lackluster (sorry boys!). With a smile on his face, Bob went last. Here’s what I still see so vividly: Not a step up, but a JUMP up to the bench, with a huge smile under that cowboy hat. As we sing, he dances a coordinated jig, skipping left to right and back again. Then he weaves in a rhythmic 360 degree turn in the middle of the bench, which completely coordinates with the crescendo of music. He uses his arms to seek the attention of all the farmers’ daughters as if to say, “Hey! I want to dance with you even though you are from the FARMERS and I am from the RANCHERS/COWBOYS.” Best of all, he finished this little ditty with a wink, nod, and a tip of his cowboy hat. His audition was completely musical, energetic, and totally performed with an exuberant personality. When he finished, we all burst into applause, and the director said with a smile, “Ok, Bob. The part is yours.” Bob looked confident and very please. Most of all, he looked like he had fun.

A few minutes later we all took a break, and the buzzing discussion was, “How did he do that so well ‘on the spot’ ?!” Little did I know that the “on the spot” praise for Bob would, ironically, pose a problem for myself. As we walked off the stage the director pulled me over and said, “Hope, I gave you the part of Gertie Cummings because you can project your speaking voice and I need you to come to the next rehearsal prepared to do a loud obnoxious laugh that marks Gertie’s flirty character. So can you work on it?” Of course, I said “OK”, but had no idea what to do. I remember thinking that a singing solo role would be WAY easier. I went home and obsessed over many “trial laughs” in my bathroom mirror and only ended up confusing myself and feeling frustrated. Then I thought about Bob’s performance on the bench that day. I quickly reasoned that his jig performance was “spot on” because he wasn’t afraid to have fun with it “on the spot”. I figured he used a little planning, but A LOT of instinct. I decided to do like Bob did, and to rely on my instinct and HAVE FUN. The next day in rehearsal, I had fun during my opening scene and a full-throated guffaw made its way from my diaphragm to the stage. When I walked home from rehearsal, I remembered Bob’s impromptu performance on that bench and how much his fun and relaxation with it influenced me. I thought about telling him, but because I was a shy girl, we never had that discussion.

Upon reflection, it’s clear to me that the 1960’s was not a time when shy girls knew how to affirm a boy’s talents without sounding silly. So as the times would have it, shy girls were left to bear witness to another person’s talents in more silent and unspoken ways. I never mentioned to Bob how his own fun experience had a real positive influence on me. Today, if these hard times and pandemic need to teach us something, maybe it is this: death has a way of marking the small memories that will remain significant. So in life, maybe we need to take the time to express to others when they have influenced us in exceptional and positive ways. So finally, I want to express my appreciation to Bob for this precious memory. I hope it gives validation to a guy who made the most of his “8-10 bars moment”. Finally, here’s how I choose to thank you, Bob: First, thank you for having the good judgement to marry that cute blonde farmer’s daughter from the musical “Oklahoma!” She is my cousin, Cheryl Schmitt (Paolini), and she can sing too! Second, thanks for taking the time to have fun during your solo audition in 1966. It will always be remembered as pure inspiration!
P.S. APB: It is said that in heaven and on Earth and all points in between, a cute dark-haired sports fan can be seen wearing a cowboy hat, and dancing a catchy jig on his bench. The cowboy hat says, “GO BILLS!” And the bench says, “JUST HAVE FUN WITH IT!”
Hope Liddle (Paolini)
Family
January 14, 2022
Cheryl Children, My prayers are with all or you. Loved Bob he always had a smile on his face. He will be included in the prayers that I say every night that I say for all the cousins we have lost. You are also in my prayers every night. Love. Your cousin, Veronica K.
Veronica Koziol
Family
January 12, 2022
I am so sorry for your loss Becky. You and your family are in my thoughts and prayers.
Dina Braun
January 11, 2022
I don’t really have a clear memory of the first time I met Bob. It seems he was always there. First as the cute boy with the twinkle in his eye who lived down the street from my cousin Cheryl.and then as her boyfriend and finally as her husband. When we were all young married couples he and Cheryl lived down the street from me on Weber. Our kids were close and so were we. He was such a sweet good man. A loving husband and devoted father. My kids loved spending time with their family. After I moved to Charleston we were separated by miles but they were always close to my heart. About 10 years ago Bob and I became worthy rivals on Words With Friends. That’s how we stayed connected. We not only played the games daily but we often communicate through their chat. Gently ribbing each other over a word we played or inquiring about family. Always with caring humor. To say I will miss my Words buddy is an understatement.I still have an unfinished game waiting for him when I see him again on the other side. Rest well sweet Bob. Your work here is done. Say hello to our loved ones for me.Fly With The Angels. All my love to Cheryl, Becky, Robert, Peter, Melanie , Zack and Yankee.

Love,

Cousin Joanne
Joanne Paolini Fronabarger
Family
January 9, 2022
My heart is broken but I am grateful for all the wonderful memories you left me with. Thank you for loving me unconditionally and watching out for me my whole life. I am proud to call you my brother. Until we meet again
Susan Netzel
Family
January 9, 2022
Bob was a loving, caring and great husband, father, grandfather, uncle and cousin who was kind, intelligent, witty, industrious, expressive, creative and gregarious. He has touched so many lives throughout the years, and he will truly be missed by so many. Our love and prayers go out to you, Cheryl, and your family at this most difficult time. Farewell, dear Bob, you will live in our hearts forever.
Mary and Michael Pachla
Family
January 9, 2022
May the Lords arms help you guys with this difficult time. My heart is with your family and friends.
Peter lasota
January 9, 2022
Cheryl and family, we are heartbroken for the loss of your dear Bob. Our hearts and prayers go out to you. Love from Carole and Ron Biedenbach
Carole Biedenbach
Family
January 9, 2022
So deeply sorry to hear of his passing. I didn't know him personally but all I ever heard was the love for him from the ones that did.
Sincerely sorry for your loss. May the love of friends and family carry you all through your grief.
Ashley Maisano (Wiepert)
January 9, 2022
Dear Cheryl and Family we are extremely saddened with the loss of Bob, our dear friend and co-worker. It's been a long road, but, with God's grace and our prayers we will survive. His memory will never be forgotten. That alone keeps him close to us. We pray that God gives you and the family strength at this time of need. We are ready to help. Our love, prayers and condolences are with you.
With love and remembrance
Joe & Donna
Donna Santoro
Family
January 9, 2022
As a childhood friend and highs school peer, Bob and I were very close friends. We played ball together, baseball, basketball, (in my back yard), strikeout at school 71, and as kids, slept overnight numerous times at each others house. We also got into mischief. (Snowballs, hitching, doorbell ringing, etc). I always thought of Bob as a caring, calm demeanor man, who told the truth, loved family and friends, and was genuine in his actions. It did not surprise me when I found out he was a Navy man, serving his country. I was so surprised/saddened this morning of the hearing of his passing through the Turner Facebook group page. I hope that Cheryl and her family feel comfort in a well lived life, with him and all those he influenced. Losing my sister Trudy 3 years ago was very difficult, now Bob, it hurts. Again, I hope and pray that Bobs family and friends find comfort and peace in his life.
Lawrence Schulz
Friend
January 9, 2022
May he Rest In Peace. Thank you for your service. Your with God now and he will take good care of you. Watch over your family.
George Ross
Friend
January 9, 2022
