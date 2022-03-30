Menu
Search by Name
Menu
Buffalo News
Buffalo News Homepage
Obituaries Section
Submit an Obituary
Find an Obituary
Sympathy Ideas
Grief Support
Search by Name
Robert A. SCHNEIDER Jr.
FUNERAL HOME
Comfort Funeral Home Inc.
6469 Olean Road
South Wales, NY
UPCOMING SERVICE
Visitation
Apr, 1 2022
4:00p.m. - 8:00p.m.
Comfort Funeral Home Inc.
Send Flowers
SCHNEIDER - Robert A., Jr.
Aged 62, passed away peacefully following a four year battle with cancer on March 27, 2022 at his East Aurora home surrounded by his family. Robert is survived by his beloved wife Lorri Schneider; loving mother Joan Schneider; dear siblings Michael, Peter and Lynn (Christine Green); cherished children Robert (Jessica), Michele (Erik) Perry and Nikki (Dillon Bond); and four beautiful grandchildren Dominic, Logan, Elise and Aaron. He is preceded in death by his father Robert A. Schneider Sr. Visitation, Friday, April 1, 4-8 PM. Funeral Service with Military Honors Saturday, April 2, at 11 AM, at COMFORT FUNERAL HOME, Inc., 6469 Olean Rd., South Wales. Robert was a loving husband, son, father and grandfather. He was a proud U.S. Navy Veteran, a member of the American Legion Post 362, an avid outdoorsman, and a helping hand to those in need. He will be remembered by all for his hard work ethic, love of family and friends, and his ability to find humor in all situations. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to Roswell Park Bladder Cancer Support Group, PO Box 631, Buffalo NY 14240. Condolences and directions online at: www.COMFORTFUNERALHOME.com


Published by Buffalo News on Mar. 30, 2022.
34465541-95D0-45B0-BEEB-B9E0361A315A
To plant trees in memory, please visit the Sympathy Store.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Apr
1
Visitation
4:00p.m. - 8:00p.m.
Comfort Funeral Home Inc.
6469 Olean Road Rt. 16, South Wales, NY
Apr
2
Funeral service
11:00a.m.
Comfort Funeral Home Inc.
6469 Olean Road Rt. 16, South Wales, NY
Funeral services provided by:
Comfort Funeral Home Inc.
MAKE A DONATION
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES
Add a Message
Not sure what to say?
0 Entries
Be the first to post a memory or condolences.