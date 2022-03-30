SCHNEIDER - Robert A., Jr.
Aged 62, passed away peacefully following a four year battle with cancer on March 27, 2022 at his East Aurora home surrounded by his family. Robert is survived by his beloved wife Lorri Schneider; loving mother Joan Schneider; dear siblings Michael, Peter and Lynn (Christine Green); cherished children Robert (Jessica), Michele (Erik) Perry and Nikki (Dillon Bond); and four beautiful grandchildren Dominic, Logan, Elise and Aaron. He is preceded in death by his father Robert A. Schneider Sr. Visitation, Friday, April 1, 4-8 PM. Funeral Service with Military Honors Saturday, April 2, at 11 AM, at COMFORT FUNERAL HOME, Inc., 6469 Olean Rd., South Wales. Robert was a loving husband, son, father and grandfather. He was a proud U.S. Navy Veteran, a member of the American Legion Post 362, an avid outdoorsman, and a helping hand to those in need. He will be remembered by all for his hard work ethic, love of family and friends, and his ability to find humor in all situations. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to Roswell Park Bladder Cancer Support Group, PO Box 631, Buffalo NY 14240. Condolences and directions online at: www.COMFORTFUNERALHOME.com
Published by Buffalo News on Mar. 30, 2022.