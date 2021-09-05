SCHWEICKERT - Robert James
Age 79, of Canon City, CO, passed away on August 24, 2021. Husband of Carolyn (Dutton) Schweickert and the late Reta Schweickert; father of Sharon Schweickert, Robert (late Lisa) Schweickert, Diane Schweickert and Betty Jean (Chuck) Pixley; brother of Jim (Jean) Schweickert, Jean (late Henry) Ott, Ted (Jean) Schweickert, Joe (Deb) Schweickert and the late Janice Barrett, Ken Schweickert and Bill Schweickert; brother-in-law of Marty Barrett, Mary Schweickert and Donna Schweickert; also survived by seven grandchildren, three great-grandchildren and many nieces and nephews. Friends may call on Friday, September 24, 2021 from 9:00am - 11:00am at the Smith-Weismantel Funeral Home, 271 E. Main St., Springville. A Memorial Mass will follow at 11:30am at the St. Aloysius Church, 190 Franklin St., Springville, NY 14141. Memorials may be made to the St. Aloysius Church, Springville. Online condolences may be offered at smithweismantelfuneralhome.com
Published by Buffalo News on Sep. 5, 2021.