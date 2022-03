SCHWEICKERT - Robert JamesAge 79, of Canon City, CO, passed away on August 24, 2021. Husband of Carolyn (Dutton) Schweickert and the late Reta Schweickert; father of Sharon Schweickert, Robert (late Lisa) Schweickert, Diane Schweickert and Betty Jean (Chuck) Pixley; brother of Jim (Jean) Schweickert, Jean (late Henry) Ott, Ted (Jean) Schweickert, Joe (Deb) Schweickert and the late Janice Barrett, Ken Schweickert and Bill Schweickert; brother-in-law of Marty Barrett, Mary Schweickert and Donna Schweickert; also survived by seven grandchildren, three great-grandchildren and many nieces and nephews. Friends may call on Friday, September 24, 2021 from 9:00am - 11:00am at the Smith-Weismantel Funeral Home, 271 E. Main St., Springville. A Memorial Mass will follow at 11:30am at the St. Aloysius Church, 190 Franklin St., Springville, NY 14141. Memorials may be made to the St. Aloysius Church, Springville. Online condolences may be offered at smithweismantelfuneralhome.com