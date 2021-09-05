Menu
Search by Name
Menu
Buffalo News
Buffalo News Homepage
Obituaries Section
Submit an Obituary
Find an Obituary
Sympathy Ideas
Grief Support
Search by Name
Robert James SCHWEICKERT
FUNERAL HOME
Smith-Weismantel Funeral Home
271 East Main Street
Springville, NY
SCHWEICKERT - Robert James
Age 79, of Canon City, CO, passed away on August 24, 2021. Husband of Carolyn (Dutton) Schweickert and the late Reta Schweickert; father of Sharon Schweickert, Robert (late Lisa) Schweickert, Diane Schweickert and Betty Jean (Chuck) Pixley; brother of Jim (Jean) Schweickert, Jean (late Henry) Ott, Ted (Jean) Schweickert, Joe (Deb) Schweickert and the late Janice Barrett, Ken Schweickert and Bill Schweickert; brother-in-law of Marty Barrett, Mary Schweickert and Donna Schweickert; also survived by seven grandchildren, three great-grandchildren and many nieces and nephews. Friends may call on Friday, September 24, 2021 from 9:00am - 11:00am at the Smith-Weismantel Funeral Home, 271 E. Main St., Springville. A Memorial Mass will follow at 11:30am at the St. Aloysius Church, 190 Franklin St., Springville, NY 14141. Memorials may be made to the St. Aloysius Church, Springville. Online condolences may be offered at smithweismantelfuneralhome.com


Published by Buffalo News on Sep. 5, 2021.
34465541-95D0-45B0-BEEB-B9E0361A315A
To plant trees in memory, please visit the Sympathy Store.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Sep
24
Calling hours
9:00a.m. - 11:00a.m.
Smith-Weismantel Funeral Home
271 East Main Street, Springville, NY
Sep
24
Memorial Mass
11:30a.m.
St. Aloysius Church
190 Franklin St., Springville, NY
Funeral services provided by:
Smith-Weismantel Funeral Home
MAKE A DONATION
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES
Add a Message
Not sure what to say?
0 Entries
Be the first to post a memory or condolences.