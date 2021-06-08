Menu
Robert L. SCHWINGER
Tonawanda Middle and High School
John O. Roth Funeral Home, Inc.
25 William Street
Tonawanda, NY
SCHWINGER - Robert L.
Age 101 of Buffalo, NY, formerly of the City of Tonawanda, June 6, 2021. Beloved husband of the late Margaret (nee Colling-Brown) Schwinger and the late Irene (nee Hicks) Schwinger; dearest father of James (Kathleen) Schwinger, Robert (Deborah) Schwinger, Joann (Robert) Biggie and David (Tammy) Schwinger; grandfather of Jason (Christine) Schwinger, Nicholas Schwinger, Anna (Sam) Broome, Eric (Heidi) Biggie, Stephen (Christine Doyle) Biggie, Andrew Biggie, Alyssa (Robert) Nespal, and David J. Schwinger, and also five great-grandchildren; son of the late Louis and Agnes (nee Leuther) Schwinger; brother of the late Florence (late Nelson) Broecker, Betty (late Sam) Tabone, Leonard, June (late Robert) Manning, Marlene (late Ronald) Hanna; also survived by many nieces and nephews. Robert was a 1937 graduate of Tonawanda High School and a charter and lifetime member of the Tonawanda Church of Christ. He was a retiree of Prudential Insurance, a charter member of the North Tonawanda AARP, an avid fisherman and a Yankees fan. The family will receive relatives and friends on Thursday (June 10) from 2-4 PM and 6-8 PM at JOHN O. ROTH FUNERAL HOME, INC., 25 William St. (between Morgan and Broad Sts.) in Tonawanda. A Funeral Service will be conducted at Tonawanda Church of Christ, 35 Summit St., Tonawanda on Friday (June 11) at 11:00 AM. Everyone is welcome. A Private Burial will be held in Elmlawn Cemetery. In lieu of flowers memorial contributions may be made to Tonawanda Church of Christ. Condolences may be shared online at www.ROTHFUNERAL.com


Published by Buffalo News on Jun. 8, 2021.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Jun
10
Visitation
2:00p.m. - 4:00p.m.
John O. Roth Funeral Home, Inc.
25 William Street, Tonawanda, NY
Jun
10
Visitation
6:00p.m. - 8:00p.m.
John O. Roth Funeral Home, Inc.
25 William Street, Tonawanda, NY
Jun
11
Funeral service
11:00a.m.
Tonawanda Church of Christ
35 Summit St., Tonawanda, NY
So sorry to see this,No one told me,He was one of the best man in our family.GOD Blessings to the family
Gunnar
Family
December 15, 2021
