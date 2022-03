SCHWINGER - Robert L.Age 101 of Buffalo, NY, formerly of the City of Tonawanda, June 6, 2021. Beloved husband of the late Margaret (nee Colling-Brown) Schwinger and the late Irene (nee Hicks) Schwinger; dearest father of James (Kathleen) Schwinger, Robert (Deborah) Schwinger, Joann (Robert) Biggie and David (Tammy) Schwinger; grandfather of Jason (Christine) Schwinger, Nicholas Schwinger, Anna (Sam) Broome, Eric (Heidi) Biggie, Stephen (Christine Doyle) Biggie, Andrew Biggie, Alyssa (Robert) Nespal, and David J. Schwinger, and also five great-grandchildren; son of the late Louis and Agnes (nee Leuther) Schwinger; brother of the late Florence (late Nelson) Broecker, Betty (late Sam) Tabone, Leonard, June (late Robert) Manning, Marlene (late Ronald) Hanna; also survived by many nieces and nephews. Robert was a 1937 graduate of Tonawanda High School and a charter and lifetime member of the Tonawanda Church of Christ. He was a retiree of Prudential Insurance, a charter member of the North Tonawanda AARP, an avid fisherman and a Yankees fan. The family will receive relatives and friends on Thursday (June 10) from 2-4 PM and 6-8 PM at JOHN O. ROTH FUNERAL HOME, INC., 25 William St. (between Morgan and Broad Sts.) in Tonawanda. A Funeral Service will be conducted at Tonawanda Church of Christ, 35 Summit St., Tonawanda on Friday (June 11) at 11:00 AM. Everyone is welcome. A Private Burial will be held in Elmlawn Cemetery. In lieu of flowers memorial contributions may be made to Tonawanda Church of Christ. Condolences may be shared online at www.ROTHFUNERAL.com