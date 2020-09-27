Menu
Robert "Bob" SETTLECOWSKI
SETTLECOWSKI - Robert "Bob" World War II Veteran
September 26, 2020, beloved husband of the late Mary (nee Connolly) Settlecowski; dearest father of Margaret (Thomas) Kraft and the late Mark (Ellen); grandpa of Jay (Lynn), Paul (Tara), Robert, Kara (Stephen), Kelly, Gerald (Laura) and James; great-grandpa of Jay, Logan, Cole, Gianna, Cayden, Crosby, Maxim, Nadia, Maria, Hendrick, Madison and Gerald; dear friend of Regina Doherty; son of the late Michael and Frieda (nee Geyer) Settlecowski; brother of Joan (late William) Kezman, Mary (late Charles) Ciesla, Charles (Bridget), Diana (Ralph) Landwehr, late George (late Terri) and late Michael; also survived by many nieces, nephews and cousins. Relatives and friends may call at THE COLONIAL MEMORIAL CHAPELS, INC., 3003 South Park Ave., Lackawanna, NY, Tuesday from 9 AM - 12 PM, with a Chapel Service at 12. Mr. Settlecowski was a retired Lackawanna Police Captain. Donations to Hospice of Buffalo in Bob's name.


Published by Buffalo News on Sep. 27, 2020.
Funeral services provided by:
The Colonial Memorial Chapels, Inc.
