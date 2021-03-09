SKURA - Robert G. "Nutsey"
Age 63, of Eden, NY, March 6, 2021. Husband of Margaret (nee Dole) Skura; father of Gerald and Mark Kazmierczak and Amy (Shawn) Cramer; grandfather of Thomas, Olivia, Lillian and Gradyn Cramer; brother of Fr. Mark David Skura, Alice (Dennis) Lang, Mary Ann (Larry) Clerc, Elaine (Ray) Conner and the late Ann Skura; son of Rose Marie (nee Preischel) Lasota and the late Leo Skura; also survived by nieces, nephews and friends. Visitation at the DONALD M. DEMMERLEY FUNERAL HOME, 21 Pierce Avenue, Hamburg on Wednesday, March 10 from 2-4 and 6-8 PM. A Mass of Christian Burial will be held at St. Mary (Oratory of St. John the Baptist RC Church), 8175 East Eden Road, East Eden, on Thursday, March 11 at 11:00 AM. Please assemble at church. Burial in St. Mary Cemetery, East Eden. Please share condolences at www.demmerleyfuneralhome.com
Published by Buffalo News on Mar. 9, 2021.