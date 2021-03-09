Menu
Robert G. "Nutsey" SKURA
FUNERAL HOME
Donald M. Demmerley Funeral Home, Inc. - Hamburg
21 Pierce Avenue
Hamburg, NY
SKURA - Robert G. "Nutsey"
Age 63, of Eden, NY, March 6, 2021. Husband of Margaret (nee Dole) Skura; father of Gerald and Mark Kazmierczak and Amy (Shawn) Cramer; grandfather of Thomas, Olivia, Lillian and Gradyn Cramer; brother of Fr. Mark David Skura, Alice (Dennis) Lang, Mary Ann (Larry) Clerc, Elaine (Ray) Conner and the late Ann Skura; son of Rose Marie (nee Preischel) Lasota and the late Leo Skura; also survived by nieces, nephews and friends. Visitation at the DONALD M. DEMMERLEY FUNERAL HOME, 21 Pierce Avenue, Hamburg on Wednesday, March 10 from 2-4 and 6-8 PM. A Mass of Christian Burial will be held at St. Mary (Oratory of St. John the Baptist RC Church), 8175 East Eden Road, East Eden, on Thursday, March 11 at 11:00 AM. Please assemble at church. Burial in St. Mary Cemetery, East Eden. Please share condolences at www.demmerleyfuneralhome.com


Published by Buffalo News on Mar. 9, 2021.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Mar
10
Visitation
2:00p.m. - 4:00p.m.
Donald M. Demmerley Funeral Home, Inc. - Hamburg
21 Pierce Avenue, Hamburg, NY
Mar
10
Visitation
6:00p.m. - 8:00p.m.
Donald M. Demmerley Funeral Home, Inc. - Hamburg
21 Pierce Avenue, Hamburg, NY
Mar
11
Mass of Christian Burial
11:00a.m.
St. Mary (Oratory of St. John the Baptist RC Church)
8175 East Eden Road, East Eden, NY
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES
So sorry to learn of Bob's passing. Nothing but great memories from my friendship with Nutsey back in the day. Bless you all.
Charles Haag
March 19, 2021
Marge My deepest sympathy to you and the family. Nutsey was a great guy and will be sadly missed. Love and prayers...Millie
Millie Logel
March 17, 2021
I´m so sorry to hear this. A group of us had a lot of great times back in the 80´s together. Rip Nutsey!
Sharon Wilczynski
March 9, 2021
So sorry for your loss. We are thinking of you and your family. Sorry we can't make it there.
Carol and Jesse Cramer
Friend
March 9, 2021
Margie, I'm so sorry for your loss. Bob will be dearly missed.
Ruth Hickey
March 9, 2021
Meg, I am so very sorry for your loss. He was way too young to pass. I wish we could be there for service; please know that you and children are in our prayers.
Ray and Laura
Ramon Dole
Family
March 9, 2021
We were blessed to have known him he was such a great help with Mom&Dads marker and was a great guy
Larry & Lori & family ( Chris ) Dole
March 9, 2021
Our deepest sympathy to you and you family Marge.
Sonny & Peggy Wierzba
March 9, 2021
I'm so sorry for your loss. Bob was a great guy.
Kevin Hickey
Family
March 8, 2021
