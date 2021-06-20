Menu
Robert SPERDUTI
SPERDUTI, Robert - Dad, my hero, my shining star, my wonderful Dad. You gave me so much love and joy, always giving, never selfish. You and Mom were my best friends. We were so close and did everything together. There was not a day we did not talk or do something together. There's not a minute of the day I don't think of you and all we shared together. We turned to you for everything, a wise, gentle, kind man, my Dad. It's lonely without you and Mom. My heart is broken and will never mend. Missing you more than words can say. Your memory's always in my heart and thoughts. Thank you for being a wonderful Dad and Grampa.
LOVE, MARY CATHERINE, MATTHEW AND MICHAEL


Published by Buffalo News on Jun. 20, 2021.
