Buffalo News
Robert C. STEIN
FUNERAL HOME
Amherst Memorial Chapel, Inc.
281 Dodge Road
Getzville, NY
STEIN - Robert C.
On September 13, 2021 of East Amherst, NY. Devoted father of David (Cristina) Stein. Brother of Judith (late Stanley) Feldman. Grandfather of Skylar Stein. Also survived by nephews James and Alex (Dena Pengus) Feldman. Funeral Services will be held on Monday, at 11 AM, from AMHERST MEMORIAL CHAPEL, LLC., 281 Dodge Rd. In lieu of flowers, please consider donations in Robert's memory to American Cancer Society. Please leave condolences on the family guest book at www.amherstmemorialchapel.com


Published by Buffalo News on Sep. 19, 2021.
Sep
20
Funeral service
11:00a.m.
Amherst Memorial Chapel, Inc.
281 Dodge Road, Getzville, NY
Amherst Memorial Chapel, Inc.
