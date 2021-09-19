STEIN - Robert C.
On September 13, 2021 of East Amherst, NY. Devoted father of David (Cristina) Stein. Brother of Judith (late Stanley) Feldman. Grandfather of Skylar Stein. Also survived by nephews James and Alex (Dena Pengus) Feldman. Funeral Services will be held on Monday, at 11 AM, from AMHERST MEMORIAL CHAPEL, LLC., 281 Dodge Rd. In lieu of flowers, please consider donations in Robert's memory to American Cancer Society
Published by Buffalo News on Sep. 19, 2021.