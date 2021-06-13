STETZKO - Robert A.
Passed away December 17, 2020. Beloved husband of Kathleen (Mulvenna) Stetzko; dear father of Laura (Daniel) Dorrell, Mark (Laura) Stetzko and James Stetzko; loving grandfather of Molly, James. Jackson, Eleanora, Benjamin and Alexander; son of Violet (Ganter) Stetzko and the late Walter Stetzko; brother of William (Janis) Stetzko and Raymond Stetzko; also survived by many caring in-laws, nieces and nephews. Friends and family are invited to a Funeral Service on Monday, June 14th, at 10 AM at the Life Church, 4928 Seneca Street, West Seneca. Donations may be sent to the Parkinson's Association. Mr. Stetzko was a member of the Boston Valley Conservation Society. He loved building antique boats and helped restore the Buffalo Central Terminal with the Sheet Metal Workers Association. Arrangements by the JAMES W. CANNAN FUNERAL HOME, INC. Funeral home register book available at www.CANNANFH.com
Published by Buffalo News on Jun. 13, 2021.