STOLLSTEIMER - Robert M. "Bob"

Passed away peacefully on August 31, 2021, at the age of 91. Preceded in death by his wife of 60 years, Helen (nee Sullivan) Stollsteimer; father of Robert A. and Donald (Teresa) Stollsteimer, Mary (Charles) Staebell, and Paul Stollsteimer; stepfather of Patricia (Duane) Puckett; grandfather of Shannon, Scott, Robbie, Tommy, Jessica, Mark and Tracy Stollsteimer, Joel and Kate Puckett, Jillian and Carly Staebell; great-grandfather of 17; predeceased by siblings Donald C. Stollsteimer and Carol J. Williams. Bob was a veteran of the Navy and an Air Traffic Controller for 30 years. He was the first man in Buffalo to receive the FAA's "We Point with Pride" citation, taking control of a private aircraft when the plane's instrument panel failed. Bob was credited with the safe landing of the aircraft and saving the lives of the pilot and two passengers. Bob donated his body to the University at Buffalo Anatomical Gift Program. A Memorial Service is being planned for a later date. In lieu of flowers, a donation may be made in memory of Bob to Hospice and Palliative Care of Buffalo.







Published by Buffalo News on Sep. 5, 2021.