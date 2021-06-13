STYN - Robert J. Sr.
He entered into rest June 11, 2021. Beloved husband of the late Theresa M. (nee Rock); devoted father of Robert Jr. (Pam), Bruce (Rose) and the late Dale Styn; adored grandfather of Nicole (John) DeJoy, Thomas (Meghan) Styn, Lindsey (Josh) Ciulla, Kristin (Matthew Willard) Styn and Darryl (Jenn) Styn; cherished great-grandfather of Bristol DeJoy, Danielle, Scarlette and Nolan Ciulla; loving son of the late George and Anna Styn; dear brother of the late Victor (late Betty) Styn Sr., late Dorris (late Donald) Howell, late Norma (late Victor) Guindon, late Ruth (late David) Cuthbert and the late George "Uncle Bud" (late Helen) Styn Jr. Friends and relatives may gather at the LOMBARDO FUNERAL HOME (Southtowns Chapel) 3060 Abbott Rd., near Lake Ave., Thursday 4-7 PM. A Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated Friday at 10:15AM at Queen of Heaven Church, 4220 Seneca St., West Seneca, NY (please assemble at church). Online condolences at www.lombardofuneralhome.com
Published by Buffalo News on Jun. 13, 2021.