Robert J. STYN Sr.
FUNERAL HOME
Lombardo Funeral Home - Orchard Park Chapel (Southtowns)
3060 Abbott Rd
Orchard Park, NY
STYN - Robert J. Sr.
He entered into rest June 11, 2021. Beloved husband of the late Theresa M. (nee Rock); devoted father of Robert Jr. (Pam), Bruce (Rose) and the late Dale Styn; adored grandfather of Nicole (John) DeJoy, Thomas (Meghan) Styn, Lindsey (Josh) Ciulla, Kristin (Matthew Willard) Styn and Darryl (Jenn) Styn; cherished great-grandfather of Bristol DeJoy, Danielle, Scarlette and Nolan Ciulla; loving son of the late George and Anna Styn; dear brother of the late Victor (late Betty) Styn Sr., late Dorris (late Donald) Howell, late Norma (late Victor) Guindon, late Ruth (late David) Cuthbert and the late George "Uncle Bud" (late Helen) Styn Jr. Friends and relatives may gather at the LOMBARDO FUNERAL HOME (Southtowns Chapel) 3060 Abbott Rd., near Lake Ave., Thursday 4-7 PM. A Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated Friday at 10:15AM at Queen of Heaven Church, 4220 Seneca St., West Seneca, NY (please assemble at church). Online condolences at www.lombardofuneralhome.com


Published by Buffalo News on Jun. 13, 2021.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Jun
17
Memorial Gathering
4:00p.m.
Lombardo Funeral Home - Orchard Park Chapel (Southtowns)
3060 Abbott Rd, Orchard Park, NY
Jun
18
Mass of Christian Burial
10:15a.m.
Queen of Heaven Church
4220 Seneca St, West Seneca, NY
Dear Godfather Uncle Bob, you were the kindest, gentlest, most loving soul I ever knew. God bless you and keep you and love you forever. Amen.
Michael Styn
Family
June 17, 2021
Michael G. Styn
June 17, 2021
Mr. Styn was a great next door neighbor and friend to our family for many years. He will be missed.
Dennis Resutek
June 14, 2021
You will be missed Uncle Bob.
Mary Ann Styn
Family
June 13, 2021
