Robert T. Gunnis
August 31, 2020; beloved husband of Jo Ann Gunnis; devoted father of Glenn A. Gunnis, Lynn R. (Stanley Fowler) Gunnis, Vicki A. Gunnis, and Deanna J. (Robert) Christen; loving grandfather of Ashley, Chelsea, Brittany, Courtney, Kaylea, Rachel, Hannah, and Emma; great-grandfather of Caiden and Connor; dear brother William T. (Joan) Gunnis, Lorraine (Robert) Ras, and Shirley (Edward) O'Mara; also survived by his fur buddy Chrissi and many nieces and nephews. Mr. Gunnis was a retiree of National Fuel Gas. Visitation at the BUSZKA FUNERAL HOME, INC. 2085 Union Rd., West Seneca, Friday from 3-7 PM, followed by a Funeral Service. Please share online condolences at www.BUSZKAFUNERALHOME.com


Published by Buffalo News on Sep. 2, 2020.
